Mililani Mauka, HI
95-215 Kuauna Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

95-215 Kuauna Place

95-215 Kuauna Place · (808) 487-0788
Location

95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 95-215 Kuauna Place · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2023 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island. Stainless appliances and granite countertops. All 3-bedrooms are located upstairs. There is a bonus room upstairs which provides extra added space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, nice view of the Waianae mountain range. Double sinks in the bathroom. Split a/c throughout the house. Large fenced backyard with sprinkler system. Yard service is included in the rent.

Pet may be negotiable for $50.00 per month more rent.
No smoking.

(RLNE5875034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-215 Kuauna Place have any available units?
95-215 Kuauna Place has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-215 Kuauna Place have?
Some of 95-215 Kuauna Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-215 Kuauna Place currently offering any rent specials?
95-215 Kuauna Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-215 Kuauna Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 95-215 Kuauna Place is pet friendly.
Does 95-215 Kuauna Place offer parking?
No, 95-215 Kuauna Place does not offer parking.
Does 95-215 Kuauna Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-215 Kuauna Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-215 Kuauna Place have a pool?
No, 95-215 Kuauna Place does not have a pool.
Does 95-215 Kuauna Place have accessible units?
No, 95-215 Kuauna Place does not have accessible units.
Does 95-215 Kuauna Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-215 Kuauna Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-215 Kuauna Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-215 Kuauna Place has units with air conditioning.
