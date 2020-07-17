95-215 Kuauna Place

Amenities
Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island. Stainless appliances and granite countertops. All 3-bedrooms are located upstairs. There is a bonus room upstairs which provides extra added space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, nice view of the Waianae mountain range. Double sinks in the bathroom. Split a/c throughout the house. Large fenced backyard with sprinkler system. Yard service is included in the rent.
Pet may be negotiable for $50.00 per month more rent.
No smoking.
(RLNE5875034)