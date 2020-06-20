All apartments in Makakilo
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45

92-831 Makakilo Drive · (808) 487-1561
Location

92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation. This home comes has a wonderful air flow to catch the tradewinds but also has a split A/C system, side by side refrigerator, range, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash, parking, Association Fees and sales tax are all included in rent. One year lease w/'military clause', good credit required, no pets permitted, $20 application fee per adult.
" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 have any available units?
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 have?
Some of 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 currently offering any rent specials?
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 pet-friendly?
No, 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makakilo.
Does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 offer parking?
Yes, 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 does offer parking.
Does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 have a pool?
No, 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 does not have a pool.
Does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 have accessible units?
No, 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 has units with air conditioning.
