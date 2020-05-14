92-765 Nohopono St. #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/TOPawIjaVkU



DESCRIPTION: Move In Ready! Single family home-Ohana Style. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath house located on the ground level with detached 2 car garage, huge front deck area and back deck available to enjoy the view of the mountains. This home provides an open single-story floor plan with a kitchen fully equipped with all appliances, located between front living room and open family room for easy entertainment leading to the Lanai/Deck of roomy expansion for entertainment and relaxation. 2 window AC units in 2 bedrooms as well as ceiling fans throughout. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Yard service included. Great location, near bus line, Walmart, Kamakana Ali, H1 freeway & much more!

Please note, there is a 2 bedroom unit downstairs that is also available for rent.



KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Single Family - Ohana style

" Interior Area: 1221 sf

" Lanai Area: 324 sf

" Bedrooms: 3

" Bathrooms: 1.5

" Parking: 2 car garage



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" Window Air Conditioner

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Portable Microwave

" Dishwasher

" Washer and Dryer

" Flooring: Laminate/Vinyl wood plank/ Vinyl



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Secured Entry

" Secured Parking

" Covered & Uncovered Deck area



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" Pets Negotiable

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $50



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



(RLNE5665717)