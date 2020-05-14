92-765 Nohopono St. #A

Amenities
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/TOPawIjaVkU
DESCRIPTION: Move In Ready! Single family home-Ohana Style. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath house located on the ground level with detached 2 car garage, huge front deck area and back deck available to enjoy the view of the mountains. This home provides an open single-story floor plan with a kitchen fully equipped with all appliances, located between front living room and open family room for easy entertainment leading to the Lanai/Deck of roomy expansion for entertainment and relaxation. 2 window AC units in 2 bedrooms as well as ceiling fans throughout. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Yard service included. Great location, near bus line, Walmart, Kamakana Ali, H1 freeway & much more!
Please note, there is a 2 bedroom unit downstairs that is also available for rent.
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single Family - Ohana style
" Interior Area: 1221 sf
" Lanai Area: 324 sf
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2 car garage
PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Window Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Portable Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Vinyl wood plank/ Vinyl
BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Entry
" Secured Parking
" Covered & Uncovered Deck area
LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $50
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223
(RLNE5665717)