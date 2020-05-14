All apartments in Makakilo
92-765 Nohopono St. #A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

92-765 Nohopono St. #A

92-765 Nohopono Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-765 Nohopono Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-765 Nohopono St. #A · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/TOPawIjaVkU

DESCRIPTION: Move In Ready! Single family home-Ohana Style. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath house located on the ground level with detached 2 car garage, huge front deck area and back deck available to enjoy the view of the mountains. This home provides an open single-story floor plan with a kitchen fully equipped with all appliances, located between front living room and open family room for easy entertainment leading to the Lanai/Deck of roomy expansion for entertainment and relaxation. 2 window AC units in 2 bedrooms as well as ceiling fans throughout. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Yard service included. Great location, near bus line, Walmart, Kamakana Ali, H1 freeway & much more!
Please note, there is a 2 bedroom unit downstairs that is also available for rent.

KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single Family - Ohana style
" Interior Area: 1221 sf
" Lanai Area: 324 sf
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2 car garage

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Window Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Portable Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Vinyl wood plank/ Vinyl

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Entry
" Secured Parking
" Covered & Uncovered Deck area

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $50

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE5665717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A have any available units?
92-765 Nohopono St. #A has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A have?
Some of 92-765 Nohopono St. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-765 Nohopono St. #A currently offering any rent specials?
92-765 Nohopono St. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-765 Nohopono St. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 92-765 Nohopono St. #A is pet friendly.
Does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A offer parking?
Yes, 92-765 Nohopono St. #A does offer parking.
Does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-765 Nohopono St. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A have a pool?
No, 92-765 Nohopono St. #A does not have a pool.
Does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A have accessible units?
No, 92-765 Nohopono St. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-765 Nohopono St. #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-765 Nohopono St. #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-765 Nohopono St. #A has units with air conditioning.
