Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:22 AM

92-7147 Elele Street

92-7147 Elele Street · (808) 664-1244
Location

92-7147 Elele Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1424 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upper Makakilo - Ocean Ridge: A luxury, large, corner 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage. Two-story unit with spectacular ocean views. Brand new vinyl plank floors and paint throughout unit (no carpet!). Appliances included are refrigerator, range/oven, garbage disposal, microwave oven/hood, dishwasher, washer, dryer, water heater and split ACs in living room and in all bedrooms. Great cross breeze for those that prefer not to use AC too. No pets, sorry.

If you want to schedule a unit, please go to: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing
You can also contact Kamehameha Realty at 808-664-1244 for a showing appointment. Available for immediate occupancy. Water, sewer, trash included.

$10.00 application fee

Apply or schedule a showing: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-7147 Elele Street have any available units?
92-7147 Elele Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-7147 Elele Street have?
Some of 92-7147 Elele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-7147 Elele Street currently offering any rent specials?
92-7147 Elele Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-7147 Elele Street pet-friendly?
No, 92-7147 Elele Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makakilo.
Does 92-7147 Elele Street offer parking?
Yes, 92-7147 Elele Street does offer parking.
Does 92-7147 Elele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-7147 Elele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-7147 Elele Street have a pool?
No, 92-7147 Elele Street does not have a pool.
Does 92-7147 Elele Street have accessible units?
No, 92-7147 Elele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92-7147 Elele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-7147 Elele Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-7147 Elele Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-7147 Elele Street has units with air conditioning.
