92-7147 Elele Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Upper Makakilo - Ocean Ridge: A luxury, large, corner 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage. Two-story unit with spectacular ocean views. Brand new vinyl plank floors and paint throughout unit (no carpet!). Appliances included are refrigerator, range/oven, garbage disposal, microwave oven/hood, dishwasher, washer, dryer, water heater and split ACs in living room and in all bedrooms. Great cross breeze for those that prefer not to use AC too. No pets, sorry.



If you want to schedule a unit, please go to: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing

You can also contact Kamehameha Realty at 808-664-1244 for a showing appointment. Available for immediate occupancy. Water, sewer, trash included.



$10.00 application fee



Apply or schedule a showing: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.