85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312

Amenities
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo. Makaha Surfside amenities include two swimming pools, sauna, weight room, BBQ areas, access to beautiful lagoon, two on-site laundry facilities, a general store and 24-hr security. Near schools, shopping and directly on the busline.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water
Sewer
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Stove/oven
Two Swimming Pools
Wading Pool
Sauna
BBQ Area
Access to beautiful lagoon
Two On-site laundry facilities
24-Hour Security
General Store
LEASE TERMS:
No smoking
Minimum Lease: 1 year
Rental Application Fee: $25 per adult
There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Surfside
Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.
(RLNE2450932)