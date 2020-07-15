All apartments in Makaha
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312

85-175 Farrington Hwy · (808) 696-0774
Location

85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
sauna
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo. Makaha Surfside amenities include two swimming pools, sauna, weight room, BBQ areas, access to beautiful lagoon, two on-site laundry facilities, a general store and 24-hr security. Near schools, shopping and directly on the busline.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water
Sewer

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Stove/oven
Two Swimming Pools
Wading Pool
Sauna
BBQ Area
Access to beautiful lagoon
Two On-site laundry facilities
24-Hour Security
General Store

LEASE TERMS:
No smoking
Minimum Lease: 1 year
Rental Application Fee: $25 per adult
There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Surfside

Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.

(RLNE2450932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 have any available units?
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 have?
Some of 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 currently offering any rent specials?
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 pet-friendly?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makaha.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 offer parking?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 does not offer parking.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 have a pool?
Yes, 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 has a pool.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 have accessible units?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 does not have accessible units.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 have units with air conditioning?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312 does not have units with air conditioning.
