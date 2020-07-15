85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312

Amenities

Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo. Makaha Surfside amenities include two swimming pools, sauna, weight room, BBQ areas, access to beautiful lagoon, two on-site laundry facilities, a general store and 24-hr security. Near schools, shopping and directly on the busline.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

Water

Sewer



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Refrigerator

Stove/oven

Two Swimming Pools

Wading Pool

Sauna

BBQ Area

Access to beautiful lagoon

Two On-site laundry facilities

24-Hour Security

General Store



LEASE TERMS:

No smoking

Minimum Lease: 1 year

Rental Application Fee: $25 per adult

There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Surfside



Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.



(RLNE2450932)