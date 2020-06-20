85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220

Amenities
One Bedroom Makaha Surfside - One bedroom, one bath oceanfront condominium at Makaha Surfside with access to the lagoon. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus stops, golf course, farmers markets, world famous Makaha Surfing Beach, and much more.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Ocean View
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water
Sewer
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Stove/oven
Two Swimming Pools
Wading Pool
Sauna
BBQ Area
Access to beautiful lagoon
Two On-site laundry facilities
24-Hour Security
General Store
LEASE TERMS:
No smoking
Minimum Lease: 1 year
Rental Application Fee: $25 per adult
There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Surfside
Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.
