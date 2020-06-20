All apartments in Makaha
Location

85-175 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
sauna
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
One Bedroom Makaha Surfside - One bedroom, one bath oceanfront condominium at Makaha Surfside with access to the lagoon. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus stops, golf course, farmers markets, world famous Makaha Surfing Beach, and much more.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Ocean View

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water
Sewer

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Stove/oven
Two Swimming Pools
Wading Pool
Sauna
BBQ Area
Access to beautiful lagoon
Two On-site laundry facilities
24-Hour Security
General Store

LEASE TERMS:
No smoking
Minimum Lease: 1 year
Rental Application Fee: $25 per adult
There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Surfside

Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.

(RLNE3817783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 have any available units?
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 have?
Some of 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 currently offering any rent specials?
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 pet-friendly?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makaha.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 offer parking?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 does not offer parking.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 have a pool?
Yes, 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 has a pool.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 have accessible units?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 does not have accessible units.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 have units with air conditioning?
No, 85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220 does not have units with air conditioning.
