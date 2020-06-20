85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220

Amenities

One Bedroom Makaha Surfside - One bedroom, one bath oceanfront condominium at Makaha Surfside with access to the lagoon. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus stops, golf course, farmers markets, world famous Makaha Surfing Beach, and much more.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Ocean View



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

Water

Sewer



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Refrigerator

Stove/oven

Two Swimming Pools

Wading Pool

Sauna

BBQ Area

Access to beautiful lagoon

Two On-site laundry facilities

24-Hour Security

General Store



LEASE TERMS:

No smoking

Minimum Lease: 1 year

Rental Application Fee: $25 per adult

There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Surfside



Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.



