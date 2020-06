Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean. The home is fully furnished, has ample parking and a large enclosed front yard.Washer and Dryer, full bath just off your backyard (beach), BBQ and more.