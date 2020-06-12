/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lahaina, HI
Moalii Ahupua`a
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.
Wahikuli Ahupua`a
113 Fleming Road #A
113 Fleming Road, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Three Bedroom House "A" - Three bedroom home in Lahaina, across the street from unobstructed fabulous ocean views.
Moalii Ahupua`a
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front
Results within 1 mile of Lahaina
Pahoa Ahupua`a
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..
Results within 5 miles of Lahaina
Honokowai Ahupua`a
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road
3530 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1088 sqft
3bd/2ba Single Family in Honokowai - Newer home near shops and restaurants on Lower Honoapiilani Highway. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, cozy kitchen with upgraded appliances. Full sized washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Lahaina
Wailuku Ahupua`a
415 Kamalei Circle
415 Kamalei Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 House for Rent - Property Id: 293521 Large single story house with a 3 bdr 2.5 bath and an upstairs Loft. On a large golf course lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
267 Nakoa Drive
267 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku - https://www.prophawaii.com (application available) Showing is scheduled upon request. 3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2 Garage Available now.
Honokeana Ahupua`a
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs
99 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Napili Townhouse - (50% off First Months Rent Incentive) Pet Friendly...This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1296 sqft
41 Kokea Street #1004 Available 06/15/20 NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
319 Naholo Circle
319 Naholo Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Single Family home in Kahului - Central Maui - $2400 + Utilities - Located in Central Maui, close to all of in town amenities. First Showings on Sunday, March 29, 2020 by appointment only.
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
16 Polohina Lane #8
16 Polohina Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
Napili Villas - Unfurnished 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom upstairs condominium. Brand new master bathroom remodel. Carpet and paint done 2 years ago. D/W, W/D, G/D. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping and restaurants.