3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ewa Gentry, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1143 Kanela St.
91-1143 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1322 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65 TV in garage, 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1005 Keoneae Pl
91-1005 Keoneae Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
976 sqft
Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South 91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706. This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2037 Luahoana Street
91-2037 Luahoana Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
91-2037 Luahoana Street Available 06/15/20 Updated 4/2.5 in Ewa by Gentry Terrazza - $2750 - Convenient and clean 4+2.5 in the Ewa by Gentry Terrazza community in Ewa Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1456 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, community pool, BBQ, and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-510 Koihala Place
91-510 Koihala Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1092 sqft
EWA GEN KULA LEI-Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Located in quite neighborhood, convenient location. Will be available on July 1, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-565 Kaakina St
91-565 Kaakina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1224 sqft
A beautiful must see 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single home in Ewa Beach. The home sits in the culdesac in quiet Ewa Gentry. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. The home features wood laminate and title flooring thoroughout.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1022 Kahiuka Street
91-1022 Kahiuka Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking the Coral Creek golf course. This is the perfect home for entertaining with the open concept indoor/outdoor living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1084 sqft
Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1288 sqft
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,
91-1200 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
30 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1397 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
91-1034 Kaihohonu St Available 06/14/20 Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2004 Living Area: 1,803 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1014 Kaipalaoa St. Unit 6505
91-1014 Kapalaoa Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1163 sqft
This colorful inviting home is ready July 1st comes with all major appliances and is pet friendly. There is a community pool for your enjoyment. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Furniture not included!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1133 Kaimalie Street
91-1133 Kaimalie Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 bedroom, 3 full bath Single Family house for rent in Ocean Pointe with Solar Panel for Cheaper Electric. 1 Bedroom & full bath is on the First Floor. 8 Hour notice required. Call or Text Rachel at 808-321-0674 for showing appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1011 Aawa Dr
91-1011 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1196 sqft
Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1001 Keaunui Drive
91-1001 Keaunui Drive Road, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1008 Kaihoi Street
91-1008 Kaihoi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
In laws quarter at the bottom with full size bathroom. 20 PV solar panels to reduce electric bills. Formal living and dining room. Nearby guest parking. Yard service is included. No Pets or Section 8.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bed 2.
