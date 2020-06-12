/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-020 Malulani Street
45-020 Malulani St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Charming 3-Bedroom Home Near Kaneohe Yacht Club - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home offers a well-appointed kitchen that opens to an open family room and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-180 Mahalani Place, #20
45-180 Mahalani Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1185 sqft
3BR/2BA/2PKG Furnished Unit on waterfront in Kauhale Beach Cove - AVAILABLE TODAY! Month to month, furnished accommodations. Minimum three months, longer term is available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-138-2 Hako St
44-138 Hako St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yacht Club Terrace 4/2 p/f townhouse - YACHT CLUB TERRACE 44-138-2 Hako St Kaneohe, HI 96744 Very nice two story 4 bedroom 2 bath townhouse The floor plan features a master bedroom with full bath on main level and 3 bedrooms/one bath upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-217 Koa Kahiko Place
45-217 Koa Kahiko Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family house in beautiful Kaneohe. New exterior and interior paint, flooring, oven range and refrigerator. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yard. Storage sheds are for owner use only. Sorry no smoking and no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-409 Koiawe Way
45-409 Koiawe Way, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-145 Laha Street
44-145 Laha Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1434 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, lanai off living room with garden views , open concept. Nice sized fenced in lanai off upstairs bedroom with storage. One full bathroom upstairs. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs with a lanai off each bedroom. Window A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-036 Aliikane Place
46-036 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1048 sqft
Open house on Wed, Feb 12th at 12pm - 3pm. 3 bed, 2bath with 2 parking ( 1-car GARAGE.) 2nd floor, hi-ceiling , spacious living room opening to a Lanai with relaxing view of trees, mountains.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-1124 Makaleha Street
45-1124 Makaleha Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
423 Ilimano St
423 Ilimano Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
423 Ilimano St Available 06/16/20 Fully furnished home in Kailua. - Photovoltaic keeps the utilities down so you can enjoy the split AC in all bedrooms. Kailua three bedroom, two bath, single level furnished home with covered lanai and fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
729 Kainalu Drive
729 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath in Kailua! - Spacious family home in excellent Kailua location, across from Kainalu Elementary School and short walk to beach. Easy access to H-3, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Kailua Town.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
112 Puwa Place
112 Puwa Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1611 sqft
Corner unit, with nice entry lanai. Updated in 2018. 3 bedroom and 2 bath, 2 stories. Lots of storage space. Two assigned uncovered parking stalls close to unit. Guest parking. Close to KMCB, H-3, dining, shopping, bus line, beach and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
436 Kalama Street
436 Kalama Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
130 sqft
Utilities included. Rental opportunity in beautiful Kailua. Built-in 2015. Ground floor 1440 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath unit. 10 minutes (.5 mile) walk to the beach, and one mile from the downtown Kailua shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
828 Oneawa Street
828 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI
A very nice home located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua, this Spacious 4 bed 2-bath home is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. A short 15 min walk to the World-Famous Kailua Beach and minutes from beautiful Kailua Town.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
662 North Kainalu Drive
662 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
1856 sqft
Enjoy Kailua living at its best…..This private 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home on a corner lot has a 6 foot Lava Rock wall with 3 wooden door entry points and large brass lights.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2217 Kalihi Street
2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI
2217 Kalihi Street Available 07/01/20 Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1242 Aalapapa Dr
1242 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3362 sqft
3bd/3.5ba Tropical Home w/A/C, Private Yard, & Close to Beach. Hale Nani Lanikai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1108 Koohoo Place
1108 Koohoo Place, Honolulu County, HI
Ocean view, Villa, Mokulua Island view, Pool, Luxury, Lanikai Ocean View Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
436 Auwina Place
436 Auwina Place, Honolulu County, HI
Incredible Rare Find! Fully Furnished 4 BDRM 2BA House in Kailua! - This beautiful home features an open layout with laminate flooring throughout. There are ceiling fans in every room to keep you nice and cool during the summer.
