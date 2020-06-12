/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2188 Amikamika Pl Unit A
2188 Amikamika Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - AWESOME VIEWS IN PACIFIC PALISADES 3BR/2BA/2PKG UPSTAIRS UNIT IN DUPLEX(PACIFIC PALISADES - PEARL CITY) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1405 Hoohiki Street
98-1405 Hoohiki Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1857 sqft
Large single level duplex with 1 covered stall and 1 open stall. Split A/C in living room. House has PV panels, utilities charges are split with attached studio unit. Access to small yard area, yard service is included in rent.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-635 Kaahele Street
98-635 Kaahele Street, Pearl City, HI
PET FRIENDLY EXECUTIVE ROYAL SUMMIT HOME WITH SOLAR PV PANELS, HUGE BACKYARD 40'X50' (2000 sf) with 240 sf covered patio great for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl City
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306
98-1040 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-877 Lumiiki Street
94-877 Lumiiki Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Fully renovated 3-Bedroom unit. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with plank flooring. Spacious home with a very nice open space in living room. Great Central location in Crestview.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-577 Puaalii Place
98-577 Puaalii Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN PEARLRIDGE - NEAR JOINT BASES OF PEARL HARBOR AND HICKAM AFB. SPACIOUS, 1-STORY HOME (ATTACHED) 3-BEDRM, 2 FULL BATH HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. SOLAR WATER HEATER, NEW APPLIANCES. RENOVATED HOME IN 2018.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl City
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Ewa
161 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
91-1034 Kaihohonu St Available 06/14/20 Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2004 Living Area: 1,803 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
5095 LIKINI STREET #A202
5095 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Three Regents - Clean and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on second floor. View of mountains and golf course. 2 parking spaces - uncovered. Washer/dryer in unit. Easy to show. Short notice ok. E-mail agent to schedule a showing: darlene@pro808.
Similar Pages
Pearl City 1 BedroomsPearl City 2 BedroomsPearl City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearl City 3 BedroomsPearl City Apartments with Balcony
Pearl City Apartments with GaragePearl City Apartments with GymPearl City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPearl City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI