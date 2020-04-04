All apartments in Koloa
5584 Tapa Street

5584 Tapa Street · (808) 639-0207
Location

5584 Tapa Street, Koloa, HI 96756
Koloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5584 Tapa Street · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Home in the Heart of Koloa - Located in Koloa, this home is minutes from the Old Koloa Town core which includes all of your major small town grocery stores, shopping, post office, bank, etc.

The home itself is a three bedroom home with one interior bathroom and a half bath located in the open carport. The yard is fenced right around for privacy and is also outfitted with a manual gate for your use.

Great location, definitely somewhere you can call home. Please reach out to us to schedule a time to view this lovely property.

Elite Pacific Properties LLC

Christyl F. Nagao
RB-22821
christyl.nagao@elitepacific.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3988296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

