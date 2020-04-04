5584 Tapa Street

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Home in the Heart of Koloa - Located in Koloa, this home is minutes from the Old Koloa Town core which includes all of your major small town grocery stores, shopping, post office, bank, etc.



The home itself is a three bedroom home with one interior bathroom and a half bath located in the open carport. The yard is fenced right around for privacy and is also outfitted with a manual gate for your use.



Great location, definitely somewhere you can call home. Please reach out to us to schedule a time to view this lovely property.



Elite Pacific Properties LLC



Christyl F. Nagao

RB-22821

christyl.nagao@elitepacific.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3988296)