Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1020 Kakala #816

1020 Kakala Street · (808) 672-2526
Location

1020 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1020 Kakala #816 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Upgraded 3 bedroom townhome in Awakea at Mehana! - Upgraded single floor 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in Kapolei.

Features carpeting throughout home, split AC system, and upgraded appliances. master bed room features a large walking closed with customized shelving and clothing organizer. Recently built in 2015.

2 parking stalls with one enclosed garage and one open stall, water and sewer fees included.

Located next to the local park and just minutes to shopping in the developing Kapolei neighborhood. Secured entry into building

Building amenities include swimming pool, BBQ area, and ample guest parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2274238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Kakala #816 have any available units?
1020 Kakala #816 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 Kakala #816 have?
Some of 1020 Kakala #816's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Kakala #816 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Kakala #816 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Kakala #816 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Kakala #816 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kapolei.
Does 1020 Kakala #816 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Kakala #816 does offer parking.
Does 1020 Kakala #816 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Kakala #816 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Kakala #816 have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Kakala #816 has a pool.
Does 1020 Kakala #816 have accessible units?
No, 1020 Kakala #816 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Kakala #816 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Kakala #816 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Kakala #816 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Kakala #816 has units with air conditioning.
