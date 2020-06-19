1020 Kakala #816

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bedroom townhome in Awakea at Mehana! - Upgraded single floor 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in Kapolei.



Features carpeting throughout home, split AC system, and upgraded appliances. master bed room features a large walking closed with customized shelving and clothing organizer. Recently built in 2015.



2 parking stalls with one enclosed garage and one open stall, water and sewer fees included.



Located next to the local park and just minutes to shopping in the developing Kapolei neighborhood. Secured entry into building



Building amenities include swimming pool, BBQ area, and ample guest parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2274238)