45-180 Mahalani Place, #20

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

3BR/2BA/2PKG Furnished Unit on waterfront in Kauhale Beach Cove - AVAILABLE TODAY! Month to month, furnished accommodations. Minimum three months, longer term is available.



A bright ground floor, fully furnished condominium available for a minimum of three months.



Three bedrooms, or two bedrooms and an additional sitting room. Two bedrooms features a queen size bed, dresser and nightstand; additional bed/den features a day bed. Two bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring throughout (except kitchen and bathroom). Ceiling fans throughout the unit (no air conditioning). Fully equipped kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range/oven. Water/sewer included. Tenant will maintain electricity service throughout term of rental agreement. Cable/Internet optional.



Currently showing - masks required. $2750/month, $2750 security deposit. Sorry, no section 8 or housing vouchers. Covered parking for two vehicles, tandem. Strictly no smoking on property, no pets. Contact Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606), 808.221.8904, kasandra@kasandrashriver.com.



No Pets Allowed



