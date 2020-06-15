All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

45-180 Mahalani Place, #20

45-180 Mahalani Place · (808) 221-8904
Location

45-180 Mahalani Place, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3BR/2BA/2PKG Furnished Unit on waterfront in Kauhale Beach Cove - AVAILABLE TODAY! Month to month, furnished accommodations. Minimum three months, longer term is available.

A bright ground floor, fully furnished condominium available for a minimum of three months.

Three bedrooms, or two bedrooms and an additional sitting room. Two bedrooms features a queen size bed, dresser and nightstand; additional bed/den features a day bed. Two bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring throughout (except kitchen and bathroom). Ceiling fans throughout the unit (no air conditioning). Fully equipped kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range/oven. Water/sewer included. Tenant will maintain electricity service throughout term of rental agreement. Cable/Internet optional.

Currently showing - masks required. $2750/month, $2750 security deposit. Sorry, no section 8 or housing vouchers. Covered parking for two vehicles, tandem. Strictly no smoking on property, no pets. Contact Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606), 808.221.8904, kasandra@kasandrashriver.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5351262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 have any available units?
45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 have?
Some of 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 currently offering any rent specials?
45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 pet-friendly?
No, 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 offer parking?
Yes, 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 does offer parking.
Does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 have a pool?
No, 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 does not have a pool.
Does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 have accessible units?
No, 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-180 Mahalani Place, #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
