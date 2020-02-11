All apartments in Kalaoa
73-4251 Hookumu St - 1

73-4251 Hookumu St · (808) 334-1199
Location

73-4251 Hookumu St, Kalaoa, HI 96740
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Top floor of this spacious home!

This large, two story family home located in Kona Coastview Subdivision near the top at a cool elevation. There's room for the whole family! Double Wall oven, fridge, dishwasher all included. Split entry to main living area: kitchen, dining and living areas. Three bedrooms and 2 baths make this the perfect home for a family or to share. .A nice ocean/coastline/sunset view is enjoyed. Rent is $2600 plus utilities. This popular location makes it a great place to live, work and play.
West Hawaii Property Services Inc. RB14511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 have any available units?
73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 have?
Some of 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalaoa.
Does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 does offer parking.
Does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 have a pool?
No, 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 73-4251 Hookumu St - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
