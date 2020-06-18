73-1451 Kukuna Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pool hot tub bbq/grill

New Property Rates 25% OFF! Piko Nani. Custom 3bd/3ba with Pool, spectacular Ocean & Sunset Views - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Piko Nani is a picturesque hilltop retreat with unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and the Kona coastline. From the moment you arrive, it’s easy to understand why this luxurious private residence bears the moniker “Piko Nani” which means “Hilltop Beauty.”



Open-air spaciousness and sweeping views will whisk you away to paradise the minute open the door to Piko Nani. The elegantly finished interior of the home includes high ceilings, granite countertops throughout, and polished travertine flooring. Enjoy the spaciousness of the grand entryway, which is framed by dramatic oversized crimson pots and iridescent foliage.



Furnished with upscale decor and posh, comfortable seating, the living room offers a vantage point seldom experienced in everyday life. Take in ocean views from the living room which is equipped with satellite TV, or to experience the fullness of Piko Nani's tropical beauty, walk through the living room to the opulent covered lanai. There you’ll find an abundance of comfortable chairs and ottomans, a crystal blue swimming pool and stunning ocean views.



The kitchen at Piko Nani is furnished with all large and small appliances, as well as all of the culinary essentials needed to create a gourmet meal for you and your guests. An open-concept design, the kitchen features a bar with additional seating, perfect for conversing with family and friends while you cook. There’s additional dining space in the living area, making it easy to accommodate all of your guests comfortably.



When you’re ready for a relaxing night of sleep, the master bedroom will meet your every need. Settle into the softness of the deluxe king-sized bed, which is outfitted with soft linens and blankets. Direct lanai access provides an ideal place to read and enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the beautiful views. The master bedroom also has a private breakfast nook which could be used as a satellite office during your stay. All three bedrooms have their own flat-screen TVs and ensuite bathrooms.



You’ll love the master bathroom, which is stocked with plush cotton towels and features a large walk-in shower with bench seating. A separate soaking tub is a perfect place for unwinding after a day of sightseeing.



There are two spacious guest rooms at Piko Nani. The first one is furnished with a king-sized bed and a cozy rocking chair. Windows provide the perfect amount of natural light, as well as a refreshing tropical breeze. The second one is also furnished with a king-sized bed and features a serene sage green color palette. Listen to birds sing outside the windows, which provide natural light and fragrant air. At Piko Nani, you’ll find everything you need in order to enjoy a stress-free experience, including a wine refrigerator, high-speed internet, Wifi, a washing machine and dryer, and an abundance of other amenities.



Go for a swim in the sparkling pool, or relax in the jacuzzi. The lanai is equipped with a barbecue grill, as well as lots of seating, perfect for an alfresco dinner. Piko Nani features a custom lava rock waterfall that flows into the ocean-view pool. The pool is not heated, but the refreshing waters offer a cool escape from the Kona heat. Look beyond the beautifully manicured lawn and enjoy the views of the coffee orchard below. Lush green grass and tropical fruit trees, including mango, avocado, papaya, and lychee, complete your peaceful outdoor experience at Piko Nani



Conveniently located near downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.



TA-208-719-0528-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841866)