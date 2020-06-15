75-5757 Lamaokeola St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Kona Hawai'i - Property Id: 299359



Available June 15

Rent $1900+$85(GET)=$1985.00

All interested persons over 18 yrs old required to fill out application.

Newly remodeled house, 2 car parking pad. All new appliances, washer/dryer, close to Kailua village, shopping centers and beaches short walk away. This house is one of two on property, pasture land in back side of property.

Deposit $1900.00

Non-smoking, no recreational drug use.

Tenant pays electric, internet(cable), telephone,

Owner- pays water, sewer fees

Maximum 4 people

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299359

Property Id 299359



(RLNE5851005)