Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

75-5757 Lamaokeola St

75-5757 Lamaokeola Street · (808) 937-2137
Location

75-5757 Lamaokeola Street, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Kona Hawai'i - Property Id: 299359

Available June 15
Rent $1900+$85(GET)=$1985.00
All interested persons over 18 yrs old required to fill out application.
Newly remodeled house, 2 car parking pad. All new appliances, washer/dryer, close to Kailua village, shopping centers and beaches short walk away. This house is one of two on property, pasture land in back side of property.
Deposit $1900.00
Non-smoking, no recreational drug use.
Tenant pays electric, internet(cable), telephone,
Owner- pays water, sewer fees
Maximum 4 people
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299359
Property Id 299359

(RLNE5851005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St have any available units?
75-5757 Lamaokeola St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St have?
Some of 75-5757 Lamaokeola St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5757 Lamaokeola St currently offering any rent specials?
75-5757 Lamaokeola St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5757 Lamaokeola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 75-5757 Lamaokeola St is pet friendly.
Does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St offer parking?
Yes, 75-5757 Lamaokeola St does offer parking.
Does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5757 Lamaokeola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St have a pool?
No, 75-5757 Lamaokeola St does not have a pool.
Does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St have accessible units?
No, 75-5757 Lamaokeola St does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5757 Lamaokeola St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5757 Lamaokeola St have units with air conditioning?
No, 75-5757 Lamaokeola St does not have units with air conditioning.
