75-5719 Alii Drive,Unit #213 Kona Plaza

TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO - TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO AVAILABLE! - MUST SEE! Complete turnkey remodeled apartment! 2nd floor corner unit, spacious wrap around lanai, two bedroom two bathroom.

Condo is located in downtown Historic Kailua Village. Step onto Waterfront Row on Alii Drive, walk to the beach, post office, bank, grocery store, restaurants, shops, daily farmers market, entertainment and much more. View holiday parades from the comfort of the sundeck.



CONDO FEATURES:

The bedrooms each have a brand new queen sized bed with luxury linens. Two bathrooms (one with shower, one with tub & shower), plus a full sized washer and dryer. Custom kitchen with granite counters, new appliances and every small appliance & utensil you're sure to need.

The living area has a comfy pull out sofa, elegant lighting and wall mounted flat screen TV.



Kona Plaza amenities include central air conditioning, secure underground garage parking, elevators, a sparkling swimming pool and a huge sundeck with BBQ and picnic areas.



Monthly Rent $2000.00 + GE Tax (4.712%) + Utilities

(Water & Trash are included)



NO PETS ALLOWED - NO SMOKING IN UNIT OR ON PROPERTY



Showings are preformed Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm. An application fee of $38.00 would apply to all applicants over the age of 18. Rental security deposit is equal to first months rent. No smoking, and no recreational drug use permitted.



Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information or to schedule a showing



Nick Benoit

RA| Property Manager

Elite Pacific Properties

808.334.0548

Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com

RS-74367



Amanda van Weert

RA| Property Manager

Elite Pacific Properties

808.334-0548

Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com

RB-22549



