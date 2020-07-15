75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201

Amenities
Studio Condo in Downtown Kona - Furnished studio condo available now at the Kona West. Walking distance to Ali'i Drive and the Kailua Pier. Ocean views from the lanai. Studio has induction stove top cooking, microwave and full size refrigerator. Pergo flooring throughout and a tiled bathroom with tub and shower. New sleeper sofa in the living area, breakfast bar seating, large pantry and entertainment center. Even comes with air conditioner and open parking!
Pool and hot tub overlooks the ocean. Coin operated washer/dryer in the common area with mailboxes and a book exchange with the community bulletin board.
Rent is $1100/month + GE Tax (4.712%) Utilities Included
Security Deposit is $1100
Month to Month Lease
$25 Application Fee for all applicants over 18 years old
No Pets or Smoking/vaping.
Visit our website to see available rentals and apply online at:
https://www.luvarealestate.com/long-term-luva-rentals.php
For more information Call/Text/Email Julie Marsocci RS
808-987-8024; julie@luvarealestate.com
OFFERED BY
LUVA Real Estate
75-240 Nani Kailua Dr. Ste #8 Kailua Kona, HI 96740
RB-21030
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5697304)