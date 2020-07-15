All apartments in Kailua
Find more places like 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kailua, HI
/
75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201

75-5680 Kuakini Highway · (808) 987-8024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kailua
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

75-5680 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Studio Condo in Downtown Kona - Furnished studio condo available now at the Kona West. Walking distance to Ali'i Drive and the Kailua Pier. Ocean views from the lanai. Studio has induction stove top cooking, microwave and full size refrigerator. Pergo flooring throughout and a tiled bathroom with tub and shower. New sleeper sofa in the living area, breakfast bar seating, large pantry and entertainment center. Even comes with air conditioner and open parking!

Pool and hot tub overlooks the ocean. Coin operated washer/dryer in the common area with mailboxes and a book exchange with the community bulletin board.

Rent is $1100/month + GE Tax (4.712%) Utilities Included
Security Deposit is $1100
Month to Month Lease
$25 Application Fee for all applicants over 18 years old

No Pets or Smoking/vaping.

Visit our website to see available rentals and apply online at:
https://www.luvarealestate.com/long-term-luva-rentals.php

For more information Call/Text/Email Julie Marsocci RS
808-987-8024; julie@luvarealestate.com

OFFERED BY
LUVA Real Estate
75-240 Nani Kailua Dr. Ste #8 Kailua Kona, HI 96740
RB-21030

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 have any available units?
75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 have?
Some of 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 currently offering any rent specials?
75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 pet-friendly?
No, 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 offer parking?
Yes, 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 offers parking.
Does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 have a pool?
Yes, 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 has a pool.
Does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 have accessible units?
No, 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kailua 1 BedroomsKailua 2 Bedrooms
Kailua Apartments with BalconiesKailua Apartments with Parking
Kailua Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HIHolualoa, HI
Waikoloa Village, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity