75-5680 KUAKINI HWY, #201

Studio Condo in Downtown Kona - Furnished studio condo available now at the Kona West. Walking distance to Ali'i Drive and the Kailua Pier. Ocean views from the lanai. Studio has induction stove top cooking, microwave and full size refrigerator. Pergo flooring throughout and a tiled bathroom with tub and shower. New sleeper sofa in the living area, breakfast bar seating, large pantry and entertainment center. Even comes with air conditioner and open parking!



Pool and hot tub overlooks the ocean. Coin operated washer/dryer in the common area with mailboxes and a book exchange with the community bulletin board.



Rent is $1100/month + GE Tax (4.712%) Utilities Included

Security Deposit is $1100

Month to Month Lease

$25 Application Fee for all applicants over 18 years old



No Pets or Smoking/vaping.



Visit our website to see available rentals and apply online at:

https://www.luvarealestate.com/long-term-luva-rentals.php



For more information Call/Text/Email Julie Marsocci RS

808-987-8024; julie@luvarealestate.com



OFFERED BY

LUVA Real Estate

75-240 Nani Kailua Dr. Ste #8 Kailua Kona, HI 96740

RB-21030



