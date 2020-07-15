All apartments in Kailua
75-5336 Keopu Place

75-5336 Keopu Pl · (808) 339-3649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-5336 Keopu Pl, Kailua, HI 96725
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-5336 Keopu Place · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BD/2BA Ohana-HOLUOLOA- Large yard, garage parking. MUST SEE PROPERTY!! - This furnished 2 bd/2ba ohana is located at comfortable elevation in Holuoloa. The ohana is the entire downstairs of a private home situated on 2 acres of exotic, landscaped grounds.

A must see property! This Ohana is much bigger than what the pictures make it out to be.

Additional driveway parking. The unit is located down a set of tiled stairs that go from the front of the house to the bottom and back of the property. A large tiled lanai opens up into the ohana. The two bedrooms are at either end of the unit with the two bathrooms in the middle. Guest bathroom has recently been remolded. There is a small living area with cabinets, closet space and counter space for a hot plate, a refrigerator and a sink. There is no oven or stove. The Kitchenette is good for small meals but ideally good for someone who does not cook much. The yard is large with grass and exotic plants.

Monthly Rent $2000.00 + 4.7126% GE Tax and Utilities.
Landscaping and Water included.
6 Month Minimum Lease Required

Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.

To apply online and view our qualifications, please visit our website at: www.whpmkona.com

West Hawaii Property Management, LLC
74-5565 Luhia St. STE 101
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact us #808.339.3649 to get property address and showing times available.

(RLNE5034316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

