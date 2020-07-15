75-5336 Keopu Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2BD/2BA Ohana-HOLUOLOA- Large yard, garage parking. MUST SEE PROPERTY!! - This furnished 2 bd/2ba ohana is located at comfortable elevation in Holuoloa. The ohana is the entire downstairs of a private home situated on 2 acres of exotic, landscaped grounds.



A must see property! This Ohana is much bigger than what the pictures make it out to be.



Additional driveway parking. The unit is located down a set of tiled stairs that go from the front of the house to the bottom and back of the property. A large tiled lanai opens up into the ohana. The two bedrooms are at either end of the unit with the two bathrooms in the middle. Guest bathroom has recently been remolded. There is a small living area with cabinets, closet space and counter space for a hot plate, a refrigerator and a sink. There is no oven or stove. The Kitchenette is good for small meals but ideally good for someone who does not cook much. The yard is large with grass and exotic plants.



Monthly Rent $2000.00 + 4.7126% GE Tax and Utilities.

Landscaping and Water included.

6 Month Minimum Lease Required



Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.



To apply online and view our qualifications, please visit our website at: www.whpmkona.com



West Hawaii Property Management, LLC

74-5565 Luhia St. STE 101

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact us #808.339.3649 to get property address and showing times available.



(RLNE5034316)