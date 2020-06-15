All apartments in Kahului
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

64 Kunihi Lane #322

64 Kunihi Ln · (808) 244-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI 96732
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 64 Kunihi Lane #322 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST) - Available June 1st. Please apply online. Showing will be scheduled when unit is vacant. Taking applications now.
LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease.

Two parking stalls.

TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

NOT HUD or Section 8 approved.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING.

MUST go through RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:
*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.
Criteria: On approved credit. If past due amount is more than $1000, court judgments, collections, or more than 3 delinquencies it will not be approved. We also check to make sure your income is sufficient to pay the rent. If you have landlord evictions, it will NOT be approved. Must have sufficient income that nets twice the rent amount. Even if you don't have credit, we still run a credit check.

Co-signers must meet above criteria and be on the lease as well.

MUST GO THROUGH RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:
https://shoretoshore.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0c69e3e1-cb79-4e4d-bc72-589779af9566&source=Website

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4059339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Kunihi Lane #322 have any available units?
64 Kunihi Lane #322 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 64 Kunihi Lane #322 currently offering any rent specials?
64 Kunihi Lane #322 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Kunihi Lane #322 pet-friendly?
No, 64 Kunihi Lane #322 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahului.
Does 64 Kunihi Lane #322 offer parking?
Yes, 64 Kunihi Lane #322 does offer parking.
Does 64 Kunihi Lane #322 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Kunihi Lane #322 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Kunihi Lane #322 have a pool?
No, 64 Kunihi Lane #322 does not have a pool.
Does 64 Kunihi Lane #322 have accessible units?
No, 64 Kunihi Lane #322 does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Kunihi Lane #322 have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Kunihi Lane #322 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Kunihi Lane #322 have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Kunihi Lane #322 does not have units with air conditioning.
