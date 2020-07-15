Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool media room

Long Term - Keauhou Kai Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo - Walk to Beach - This beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath Keauhou Kai condo is fully furnished and a short walk to Keauhou Bay (150 yards to the beach!). You will have access to the community elevator, private pool, lush tropical landscaping, and elegant koi pond. The unit itself has beautiful hardwood floors (merbau) with contemporary furnishings and a wrap around lanai for added privacy. The community is conveniently located near the Keahuou shopping center with many dining options, a movie theater, and the KTA market.



$2,100 per month

Water and trash included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Owner prefers a 6 or 12 Month Lease

No Smoking / No Pets

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom



To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2375501)