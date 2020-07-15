All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Find more places like Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
/
Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305

78-7100 Kamehameha Iii Road · (808) 437-2178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kahaluu-Keauhou
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

78-7100 Kamehameha Iii Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
media room
Long Term - Keauhou Kai Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo - Walk to Beach - This beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath Keauhou Kai condo is fully furnished and a short walk to Keauhou Bay (150 yards to the beach!). You will have access to the community elevator, private pool, lush tropical landscaping, and elegant koi pond. The unit itself has beautiful hardwood floors (merbau) with contemporary furnishings and a wrap around lanai for added privacy. The community is conveniently located near the Keahuou shopping center with many dining options, a movie theater, and the KTA market.

$2,100 per month
Water and trash included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Owner prefers a 6 or 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / No Pets
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom

To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.

AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2375501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 have any available units?
Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 have?
Some of Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 currently offering any rent specials?
Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 pet-friendly?
No, Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 offer parking?
Yes, Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 offers parking.
Does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 have a pool?
Yes, Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 has a pool.
Does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 have accessible units?
No, Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 does not have accessible units.
Does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kahaluu-Keauhou 1 BedroomsKahaluu-Keauhou 2 Bedrooms
Kahaluu-Keauhou 3 BedroomsKahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with Balconies
Kahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalaoa, HIHolualoa, HI
Waikoloa Village, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity