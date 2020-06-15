78-7070 Alii Drive D-204 Keauhou Punahele

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW - Long Term - Keauhou Punahele Condo - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - 2 bed/ 2 bath beautiful bridge unit (no stairs) in desirable Keauhou Punahele. The property has an open floor plan and a spacious lanai overlooking the pool and hot tub area. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the main living room offering additional privacy.
Just up the road is the Keauhou shopping center with many dining options, a movie theater, and the KTA market. The community is also nearby Keauhou Bay that will accommodate all kinds of outdoor water activities - swimming, paddling, and more!
$2,000 per month
Water and trash included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / No Pets
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom
To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.
AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/
