78-7070 Alii Drive D-204 Keauhou Punahele

78-7070 Alii Drive · (808) 437-2178
Location

78-7070 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 78-7070 Alii Drive D-204 Keauhou Punahele · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
AVAILABLE NOW - Long Term - Keauhou Punahele Condo - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - 2 bed/ 2 bath beautiful bridge unit (no stairs) in desirable Keauhou Punahele. The property has an open floor plan and a spacious lanai overlooking the pool and hot tub area. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the main living room offering additional privacy.

Just up the road is the Keauhou shopping center with many dining options, a movie theater, and the KTA market. The community is also nearby Keauhou Bay that will accommodate all kinds of outdoor water activities - swimming, paddling, and more!

$2,000 per month
Water and trash included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / No Pets
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom

To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.

AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4146148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

