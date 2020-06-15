78-7070 Alii Drive D-204 Keauhou Punahele

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

AVAILABLE NOW - Long Term - Keauhou Punahele Condo - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - 2 bed/ 2 bath beautiful bridge unit (no stairs) in desirable Keauhou Punahele. The property has an open floor plan and a spacious lanai overlooking the pool and hot tub area. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the main living room offering additional privacy.



Just up the road is the Keauhou shopping center with many dining options, a movie theater, and the KTA market. The community is also nearby Keauhou Bay that will accommodate all kinds of outdoor water activities - swimming, paddling, and more!



$2,000 per month

Water and trash included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease

No Smoking / No Pets

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom



To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/



No Pets Allowed



