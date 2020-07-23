Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting. Features include stacked washer/ dryer, a/c, dishwasher, ceiling fans, refrigerator, range/oven, and blinds. One car garage and one uncovered parking, plenty of guest parking. Near Ewa Villages Golf Course and minutes away from Ka Makana Ali'i for shopping and dining convenience. Short drive to Pearl Harbor/Hickam, Schofield, Wheeler! Be apart of Ewas newest community Haloa at Hoopili!



Call Lyrlene to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928



RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven

Ceiling fans

Granite Counter tops

Refrigerator

A/C

Dishwasher





LEASE TERMS

First Mo. Rent: $1400 (see details below)

Monthly Rent: $2400

Security Deposit: $2400

Lease:1 Year

Pets: Allowed (see pet policy)

Smoking: Not Allowed

Renters Insurance: Required

Application Fee: $25 per adult



PET POLICY

Rent/Pet Fee: $50/mo.

Pet Security Deposit: None

Weight: 25 lbs max

Breed: Restriction Apply

Renter's Insurance: Required





CONTACT INFO

Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.

Phone: 808-722-0928

1744 Liliha Street Suite 306

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com

Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII





DISCLAIMER

Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.



(RLNE5968868)