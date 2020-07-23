Amenities
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting. Features include stacked washer/ dryer, a/c, dishwasher, ceiling fans, refrigerator, range/oven, and blinds. One car garage and one uncovered parking, plenty of guest parking. Near Ewa Villages Golf Course and minutes away from Ka Makana Ali'i for shopping and dining convenience. Short drive to Pearl Harbor/Hickam, Schofield, Wheeler! Be apart of Ewas newest community Haloa at Hoopili!
Call Lyrlene to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Ceiling fans
Granite Counter tops
Refrigerator
A/C
Dishwasher
LEASE TERMS
First Mo. Rent: $1400 (see details below)
Monthly Rent: $2400
Security Deposit: $2400
Lease:1 Year
Pets: Allowed (see pet policy)
Smoking: Not Allowed
Renters Insurance: Required
Application Fee: $25 per adult
PET POLICY
Rent/Pet Fee: $50/mo.
Pet Security Deposit: None
Weight: 25 lbs max
Breed: Restriction Apply
Renter's Insurance: Required
CONTACT INFO
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.
Phone: 808-722-0928
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com
Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII
DISCLAIMER
Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.
(RLNE5968868)