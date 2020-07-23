All apartments in Honolulu County
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:31 AM

91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201

91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street · (808) 537-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting. Features include stacked washer/ dryer, a/c, dishwasher, ceiling fans, refrigerator, range/oven, and blinds. One car garage and one uncovered parking, plenty of guest parking. Near Ewa Villages Golf Course and minutes away from Ka Makana Ali'i for shopping and dining convenience. Short drive to Pearl Harbor/Hickam, Schofield, Wheeler! Be apart of Ewas newest community Haloa at Hoopili!

Call Lyrlene to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928 
 
RENTAL FEATURES 
Range / Oven 
Ceiling fans 
Granite Counter tops 
Refrigerator 
A/C
Dishwasher

 
LEASE TERMS 
First Mo. Rent: $1400 (see details below)
Monthly Rent: $2400
Security Deposit: $2400
Lease:1 Year 
Pets: Allowed (see pet policy)
Smoking: Not Allowed 
Renters Insurance: Required 
Application Fee: $25 per adult 

PET POLICY 
Rent/Pet Fee: $50/mo. 
Pet Security Deposit: None 
Weight: 25 lbs max 
Breed: Restriction Apply 
Renter's Insurance: Required 

 
CONTACT INFO 
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc. 
Phone: 808-722-0928 
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306 
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm 
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com 
Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII 
 
 
DISCLAIMER 
Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.

(RLNE5968868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

