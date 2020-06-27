All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

712-A Oneawa Street

712 Oneawa St · (808) 372-2871
Location

712 Oneawa St, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 712-A Oneawa Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
712-A Oneawa Street Available 08/01/20 Kailua 1 bedroom - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located a 15 minute walk to Kailua town and 10 minute walk to Kalama's in coconut grove. New vinyl plank floors, paint and includes two very large mirrored closets. Unit includes ceiling fans, window AC, full refrigerator, apartment stove, microwave and private washer/dryer. Shared back yard space includes gazebo and yard service. 1 off-street parking space with ample street parking across the street.

Contact me for showings - this wont last!
Tammera "Tami" Jo Simeona, (R), REALTOR, Broker, Owner RB-22695
Two Seas Property Management, LLC RB-22694
808-372-2871
www.twoseaspm.com
tami@twoseaspm.com

(RLNE5588182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712-A Oneawa Street have any available units?
712-A Oneawa Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712-A Oneawa Street have?
Some of 712-A Oneawa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712-A Oneawa Street currently offering any rent specials?
712-A Oneawa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712-A Oneawa Street pet-friendly?
No, 712-A Oneawa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 712-A Oneawa Street offer parking?
Yes, 712-A Oneawa Street offers parking.
Does 712-A Oneawa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712-A Oneawa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712-A Oneawa Street have a pool?
No, 712-A Oneawa Street does not have a pool.
Does 712-A Oneawa Street have accessible units?
No, 712-A Oneawa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712-A Oneawa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712-A Oneawa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712-A Oneawa Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 712-A Oneawa Street has units with air conditioning.
