Amenities
712-A Oneawa Street Available 08/01/20 Kailua 1 bedroom - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located a 15 minute walk to Kailua town and 10 minute walk to Kalama's in coconut grove. New vinyl plank floors, paint and includes two very large mirrored closets. Unit includes ceiling fans, window AC, full refrigerator, apartment stove, microwave and private washer/dryer. Shared back yard space includes gazebo and yard service. 1 off-street parking space with ample street parking across the street.
Contact me for showings - this wont last!
Tammera "Tami" Jo Simeona, (R), REALTOR, Broker, Owner RB-22695
Two Seas Property Management, LLC RB-22694
808-372-2871
www.twoseaspm.com
tami@twoseaspm.com
(RLNE5588182)