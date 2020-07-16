629 Milokai St.

Amenities
$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368
360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/lJR4NxeZN54
DESCRIPTION: Beautiful Private right by the Ocean home with 3338 interior Sq. Ft. 2 master bedrooms with new split AC units in every room, new ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, lanai, landscaped garden, 2 car garage, hard wood flooring throughout, enormous walk-in closet, workshop/office area, granite counters and much, much more. Located in Kaimalino, one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. Wide quiet streets, just a few steps to the coastline/ocean. Just minutes to downtown Kailua for a variety of shopping and dining options. Approx a 30-45 minute commute to Honolulu. Partially furnished (can be unfurnished). Pets negotiable. Landscaping is included in the rent.
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single-Family
" Interior Area: 3338 sf
" Lanai Area: 143 sf (master bedroom lanai)
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 3
" Parking: 2
PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Granite Counter Top
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Hard Wood/Tile
BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Entry
" Private Yard
" Covered & Uncovered Patio
LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $50
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
(RLNE5671014)