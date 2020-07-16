All apartments in Honolulu County
Find more places like 629 Milokai St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
629 Milokai St.
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:44 AM

629 Milokai St.

629 Milokai Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

629 Milokai Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 629 Milokai St. · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368

360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/lJR4NxeZN54

DESCRIPTION: Beautiful Private right by the Ocean home with 3338 interior Sq. Ft. 2 master bedrooms with new split AC units in every room, new ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, lanai, landscaped garden, 2 car garage, hard wood flooring throughout, enormous walk-in closet, workshop/office area, granite counters and much, much more. Located in Kaimalino, one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. Wide quiet streets, just a few steps to the coastline/ocean. Just minutes to downtown Kailua for a variety of shopping and dining options. Approx a 30-45 minute commute to Honolulu. Partially furnished (can be unfurnished). Pets negotiable. Landscaping is included in the rent.

KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single-Family
" Interior Area: 3338 sf
" Lanai Area: 143 sf (master bedroom lanai)
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 3
" Parking: 2

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Granite Counter Top
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Hard Wood/Tile

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Entry
" Private Yard
" Covered & Uncovered Patio

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $50

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

(RLNE5671014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Milokai St. have any available units?
629 Milokai St. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 Milokai St. have?
Some of 629 Milokai St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Milokai St. currently offering any rent specials?
629 Milokai St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Milokai St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Milokai St. is pet friendly.
Does 629 Milokai St. offer parking?
Yes, 629 Milokai St. offers parking.
Does 629 Milokai St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Milokai St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Milokai St. have a pool?
No, 629 Milokai St. does not have a pool.
Does 629 Milokai St. have accessible units?
No, 629 Milokai St. does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Milokai St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Milokai St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Milokai St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 629 Milokai St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 629 Milokai St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street
Waipahu, HI 96797
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI
Makakilo, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaialua, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaikele, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity