629 Milokai St.

Amenities

$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368



360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/lJR4NxeZN54



DESCRIPTION: Beautiful Private right by the Ocean home with 3338 interior Sq. Ft. 2 master bedrooms with new split AC units in every room, new ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, lanai, landscaped garden, 2 car garage, hard wood flooring throughout, enormous walk-in closet, workshop/office area, granite counters and much, much more. Located in Kaimalino, one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. Wide quiet streets, just a few steps to the coastline/ocean. Just minutes to downtown Kailua for a variety of shopping and dining options. Approx a 30-45 minute commute to Honolulu. Partially furnished (can be unfurnished). Pets negotiable. Landscaping is included in the rent.



KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Single-Family

" Interior Area: 3338 sf

" Lanai Area: 143 sf (master bedroom lanai)

" Bedrooms: 3

" Bathrooms: 3

" Parking: 2



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" Air Conditioner

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Microwave

" Dishwasher

" Granite Counter Top

" Washer and Dryer

" Flooring: Hard Wood/Tile



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Secured Entry

" Private Yard

" Covered & Uncovered Patio



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" Pets Negotiable

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $50



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223



(RLNE5671014)