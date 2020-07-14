All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

471 Kailua Rd

471 Kailua Road · (858) 774-4741
Location

471 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3105 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,440

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Relax and enjoy this luxury condo in the heart of Kailua Town! Great for entertaining!

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has 1,287 sqft of living area plus a 116 sqft open lanai (1,403 sqft total) facing the lush, landscaped yard. This unit features central AC, newly-installed Minka Aire ceiling fans, custom paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.

Ka Malanai Community features on-site management and security; bike, board, and kayak storage; picnic tables; courtyard BBQ stations; guest parking; and is pet friendly. Private back gate to Target! Minutes to world-famous Kailua and Lanikai Beach, UFC Gym, shopping, restaurants and all that this beach community has to offer!

Total Rent of $3,600.   Consists of $3,440 Rent + $160 General Excise Tax (4.712%). 
Rent covers water, sewer, and waste management.  Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet.
No smoking or vaping. $500 pet deposit required. Unit will be unfurnished.

Apply today via Avail.co at https://www.avail.co/l/60015713

For questions, contact Adrian A. Dy at adrian.dy.kamalanai@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Kailua Rd have any available units?
471 Kailua Rd has a unit available for $3,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 Kailua Rd have?
Some of 471 Kailua Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Kailua Rd currently offering any rent specials?
471 Kailua Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Kailua Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 Kailua Rd is pet friendly.
Does 471 Kailua Rd offer parking?
Yes, 471 Kailua Rd offers parking.
Does 471 Kailua Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 Kailua Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Kailua Rd have a pool?
No, 471 Kailua Rd does not have a pool.
Does 471 Kailua Rd have accessible units?
No, 471 Kailua Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Kailua Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Kailua Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Kailua Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 Kailua Rd has units with air conditioning.
