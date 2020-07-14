471 Kailua Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

Relax and enjoy this luxury condo in the heart of Kailua Town! Great for entertaining!



This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has 1,287 sqft of living area plus a 116 sqft open lanai (1,403 sqft total) facing the lush, landscaped yard. This unit features central AC, newly-installed Minka Aire ceiling fans, custom paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.



Ka Malanai Community features on-site management and security; bike, board, and kayak storage; picnic tables; courtyard BBQ stations; guest parking; and is pet friendly. Private back gate to Target! Minutes to world-famous Kailua and Lanikai Beach, UFC Gym, shopping, restaurants and all that this beach community has to offer!



Total Rent of $3,600. Consists of $3,440 Rent + $160 General Excise Tax (4.712%).

Rent covers water, sewer, and waste management. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet.

No smoking or vaping. $500 pet deposit required. Unit will be unfurnished.



Apply today via Avail.co at https://www.avail.co/l/60015713



For questions, contact Adrian A. Dy at adrian.dy.kamalanai@gmail.com