154 Mokumanu Drive

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool guest suite internet access new construction

Beachfront, Private home, Pool, Yard, Lanai, Laidback luxury, Lanikai Breeze - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Just steps away from coveted Lanikai Beach, sits our newest luxury home - Lanikai Breeze. Built in 2017, this brand new construction boasts upgraded appliances and furnishings meticulously hand picked by local designer, Lotus Home Staging. Throughout the home you will find many up-cycled wood furniture pieces that were custom designed to enhance the luxurious beach style. Enjoy being nearby to all the action, yet tucked away in a private home that perfectly blends casual beach style with luxury appeal.



Within a spacious and thoughtful floor plan, Lanikai Breeze includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in the main house and a separate Guest Suite with bathroom and kitchenette. The Guest Suite includes a separate entrance, wine fridge, refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, dishwasher, wet bar and lots of cabinet space! Gather in the open living and dining area where you will find a fully appointed gourmet kitchen stocked with all the essentials and enjoy views of the tropical pool courtyard as you entertain in your home away from home.



Discover paradise outside your door in the secluded and lush pool courtyard. From the Living Area, Master and one of the Guest bedrooms, enjoy sliding glass doors that lead to the covered lanai and outdoor pool. Wake up with a dip in the water to start your mornings off the Hawaii way! Lanikai Breeze offers the ultimate tropical indoor, outdoor lifestyle... turn off the AC and let the balmy breezes flow throughout the home day and night.



Enjoy being nearby to it all! Less than a minute walk away is the incomparable Lanikai Beach where you can swim in the turquoise waters, bask in the sun and gaze at the attractive Mokulua Islands daily. Or try something new and venture on a short drive or bike ride to Kailua Beach and Kailua Town where you will discover a variety of local boutiques and fantastic dining options in the neighborhood. Located in the safe and affluent Lanikai loop, our Lanikai Breeze home invites you to a paradise...



Standard occupancy is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 10 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



TAX ID #TA-056-922-3168-01.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



No Pets Allowed



