Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

154 Mokumanu Drive

154 Mokumanu Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

154 Mokumanu Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 154 Mokumanu Drive · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
guest suite
internet access
new construction
Beachfront, Private home, Pool, Yard, Lanai, Laidback luxury, Lanikai Breeze - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Just steps away from coveted Lanikai Beach, sits our newest luxury home - Lanikai Breeze. Built in 2017, this brand new construction boasts upgraded appliances and furnishings meticulously hand picked by local designer, Lotus Home Staging. Throughout the home you will find many up-cycled wood furniture pieces that were custom designed to enhance the luxurious beach style. Enjoy being nearby to all the action, yet tucked away in a private home that perfectly blends casual beach style with luxury appeal.

Within a spacious and thoughtful floor plan, Lanikai Breeze includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in the main house and a separate Guest Suite with bathroom and kitchenette. The Guest Suite includes a separate entrance, wine fridge, refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, dishwasher, wet bar and lots of cabinet space! Gather in the open living and dining area where you will find a fully appointed gourmet kitchen stocked with all the essentials and enjoy views of the tropical pool courtyard as you entertain in your home away from home. 

Discover paradise outside your door in the secluded and lush pool courtyard. From the Living Area, Master and one of the Guest bedrooms, enjoy sliding glass doors that lead to the covered lanai and outdoor pool. Wake up with a dip in the water to start your mornings off the Hawaii way! Lanikai Breeze offers the ultimate tropical indoor, outdoor lifestyle... turn off the AC and let the balmy breezes flow throughout the home day and night. 

Enjoy being nearby to it all! Less than a minute walk away is the incomparable Lanikai Beach where you can swim in the turquoise waters, bask in the sun and gaze at the attractive Mokulua Islands daily. Or try something new and venture on a short drive or bike ride to Kailua Beach and Kailua Town where you will discover a variety of local boutiques and fantastic dining options in the neighborhood. Located in the safe and affluent Lanikai loop, our Lanikai Breeze home invites you to a paradise...

Standard occupancy is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 10 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

TAX ID #TA-056-922-3168-01.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Mokumanu Drive have any available units?
154 Mokumanu Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Mokumanu Drive have?
Some of 154 Mokumanu Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Mokumanu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
154 Mokumanu Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Mokumanu Drive pet-friendly?
No, 154 Mokumanu Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 154 Mokumanu Drive offer parking?
No, 154 Mokumanu Drive does not offer parking.
Does 154 Mokumanu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Mokumanu Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Mokumanu Drive have a pool?
Yes, 154 Mokumanu Drive has a pool.
Does 154 Mokumanu Drive have accessible units?
No, 154 Mokumanu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Mokumanu Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Mokumanu Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Mokumanu Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Mokumanu Drive has units with air conditioning.
