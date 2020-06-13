Amenities

149 Haokea Dr. Available 07/20/20 Classic Lanikai Home Just 6 Houses from Lanikai Beach Access - Four bedroom, four bath classic Lanikai home with an office and bonus family room! Fourth bedroom is spacious and can be used as an optional den or playroom. Dishwasher, gas stove/oven, micro, refrigerator, w/d, spa tub, walk in closets, bamboo flooring and tile floors, approx. 2,474 interior sq. ft. , Yard service provided and irrigation system, 1 car garage and driveway for parking, fully fenced yard, large deck, storage for kayaks, bike, etc. In the school district of the desired Ka'ohao Public Charter School.



Lanikai is an easy commute to Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Camp Smith, Kaneohe MCB, Tripler Hospital, Kapiolani Hospital.



1 dog/cat is negotiable

1 year lease or longer

Available July 20, 2020



$5,800.00 per month

$5,800.00 security deposit

(Rent includes bi-monthly yard service, refuse)



Marisel Arquette, RA

Arquette Properties, Inc.

RS-61686

Call 808.380.5212



Pet Information:



Pets allowed: Yes, with deposit

Pet types: Cats, Dogs



Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Oven - Gas, Refrigerator, Stove - Gas, Washer/Dryer - In Unit



