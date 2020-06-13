All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

149 Haokea Dr.

149 Haokea Drive · (808) 732-9494
Location

149 Haokea Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 149 Haokea Dr. · Avail. Jul 20

$5,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2474 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
149 Haokea Dr. Available 07/20/20 Classic Lanikai Home Just 6 Houses from Lanikai Beach Access - Four bedroom, four bath classic Lanikai home with an office and bonus family room! Fourth bedroom is spacious and can be used as an optional den or playroom. Dishwasher, gas stove/oven, micro, refrigerator, w/d, spa tub, walk in closets, bamboo flooring and tile floors, approx. 2,474 interior sq. ft. , Yard service provided and irrigation system, 1 car garage and driveway for parking, fully fenced yard, large deck, storage for kayaks, bike, etc. In the school district of the desired Ka'ohao Public Charter School.

Lanikai is an easy commute to Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Camp Smith, Kaneohe MCB, Tripler Hospital, Kapiolani Hospital.

1 dog/cat is negotiable
1 year lease or longer
Available July 20, 2020

$5,800.00 per month
$5,800.00 security deposit
(Rent includes bi-monthly yard service, refuse)

Marisel Arquette, RA
Arquette Properties, Inc.
RS-61686
Call 808.380.5212

Pet Information:

Pets allowed: Yes, with deposit
Pet types: Cats, Dogs

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Oven - Gas, Refrigerator, Stove - Gas, Washer/Dryer - In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

