Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking internet access

1342 Aalapapa Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath in Lanikai - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Lanikai is available August 1st. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large outdoor deck and lush landscaping. This beautiful home is surrounded by trees, Areca palms and other beautiful tropicals, and is just steps to Lanikai beach. Tandem parking available for 2 vehicles. Sorry, no smoking and no pets. Utilities include water, sewer, yard service and general pest control. Electricity and cable/Internet is on the tenant. Owner also requires that the tenant carry renter's insurance. Other separate home on the property lot, however, no shared space besides driveway and carport.



Contact Lisa Schultz (S) RS-76696 at (808) 256.1905 for viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4138459)