Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1342 Aalapapa Drive

1342 Aalapapa Drive · (808) 256-1905
Location

1342 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1342 Aalapapa Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$4,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
internet access
1342 Aalapapa Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath in Lanikai - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Lanikai is available August 1st. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large outdoor deck and lush landscaping. This beautiful home is surrounded by trees, Areca palms and other beautiful tropicals, and is just steps to Lanikai beach. Tandem parking available for 2 vehicles. Sorry, no smoking and no pets. Utilities include water, sewer, yard service and general pest control. Electricity and cable/Internet is on the tenant. Owner also requires that the tenant carry renter's insurance. Other separate home on the property lot, however, no shared space besides driveway and carport.

Contact Lisa Schultz (S) RS-76696 at (808) 256.1905 for viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4138459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 Aalapapa Drive have any available units?
1342 Aalapapa Drive has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1342 Aalapapa Drive have?
Some of 1342 Aalapapa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 Aalapapa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Aalapapa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Aalapapa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1342 Aalapapa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 1342 Aalapapa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1342 Aalapapa Drive offers parking.
Does 1342 Aalapapa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 Aalapapa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Aalapapa Drive have a pool?
No, 1342 Aalapapa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Aalapapa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1342 Aalapapa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Aalapapa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Aalapapa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 Aalapapa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 Aalapapa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
