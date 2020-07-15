78-7259 Puuloa Road

Amenities

Available - Long Term - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath Unfurnished Home w/ Pool & Garage - 3 bed / 2.5 in Main House and 1 bed / 1 bath in O'hana



DESIRABLE PUULOA CLASSIC with end of the road privacy. Bordered on 2 sides by ranch land. This one of a kind Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home has been completely renovated, keeping the old Hawaiian feeling with an Asian flair. The quartzite entry showcases custom double doors that open to a tranquil fountain sculpture & inlayed travertine floor. Gourmet kitchen with inlayed solid wood breakfast bar, vegetable sink, granite counters & pantry. Ocean view from dining/family room with custom built-in wet bar complete with wine cooler. Great room features a spectacular lava rock fireplace surrounded by an art wall with lighted shelves & opens onto lanai & pool deck for your outdoor living & entertaining; complete with an outdoor kitchen.



New trex pool deck & sparkling pool overlooks the tropical park like setting with beautiful lawns, mango, citrus, mac nut & kukui nut trees, large, raised-bed vegetable garden and Hawaiian heiau with emu. Ocean views from master suite with den/office area. Large master bath with jetted jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, beautiful cabinets & dual sinks. Granite counter tops throughout home with rooms that flow beautifully for entertainment. Many additional features, including separate, spacious laundry room with laundry shoot from master bedroom, cabinets & work bench in garage. Good elevation & comfortable climate.



4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Home with 2 car garage



**DOES NOT INCLUDE FURNITURE IN PHOTOS**



Available July 15th - 6 or 12 Month Lease.

Monthly Rental Rate $4,690 - includes pool and yard maintenance.

Tenants responsible for all other utilities: Electric, Water, Trash, Cable/Internet



PETS NEGOTIABLE



No Smoking

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom



To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/



