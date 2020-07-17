Kona Sea Ridge #R-22 75-6009 Alii Dr., #R-22

Amenities

Kona Sea Ridge~ Popular gated resort style complex close to town. - Beautifully furnished 2BED/2BATH upstairs unit with lovely ocean view. Vaulted ceilings, Granite countertops, His & Her closets and double vanity sinks. Unit has window a/c's. Condo close to pool and fitness center. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered and one uncovered. Very nicely manicured landscaping, gated community with resort like pool and spa and fitness center. $1850.00 per month for a 1 year lease with option to renew. $1850.00 Security Deposit in CASH or MONEY ORDER ONLY PLEASE. Close to restaurants and shopping in town. Please call our office directly to schedule a viewing. We do require that you view the property before you apply. If you are not on island we can arrange a virtual tour for you.



Lehua Properties, Ltd.

Sales and Property Management

808 326-1133 Office

808 326-1511 Fax

www.lehuapropertieskona.com



(RLNE3313949)