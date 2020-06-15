All apartments in Holualoa
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22

75-6009 Alii Drive · (808) 989-1763
Location

75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 · Avail. now

$2,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled. Complex is gated , close to town, has a pool, Jacuzzi & community room with exercise equipment. Comes with 2 parking spaces. No smoking and no animals. rental price is $2125.00.Tenants to pay for their own electric, cable and internet. Water & Rubbish included.
6 month rental with option to renew. $2125.00 security deposit. No pets and no smoking in unit or on property. Please call our office to schedule a time to view this property - 808.326.1133. We do require that you view the property before applying. We will have applications onsite at time of viewing.

(RLNE3797158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 have any available units?
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 have?
Some of Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 currently offering any rent specials?
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 pet-friendly?
No, Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 offer parking?
Yes, Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 does offer parking.
Does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 have a pool?
Yes, Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 has a pool.
Does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 have accessible units?
No, Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 does not have accessible units.
Does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 have units with dishwashers?
No, Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 have units with air conditioning?
No, Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22 does not have units with air conditioning.
