Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22

3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled. Complex is gated , close to town, has a pool, Jacuzzi & community room with exercise equipment. Comes with 2 parking spaces. No smoking and no animals. rental price is $2125.00.Tenants to pay for their own electric, cable and internet. Water & Rubbish included.

6 month rental with option to renew. $2125.00 security deposit. No pets and no smoking in unit or on property. Please call our office to schedule a time to view this property - 808.326.1133. We do require that you view the property before applying. We will have applications onsite at time of viewing.



(RLNE3797158)