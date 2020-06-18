77-6428 Kilohana Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Experience 180-degree Pacific Ocean views the minute you set foot inside this contemporary island paradise. A short walk from the entryway leads to the living room, which is fully furnished with a variety of sofas and chairs. Settle into a plush armchair indoors and take in the views of the sparkling ocean, or even better, step outside onto the lanai, where you’ll find plenty of comfortable seating and views of the serene coastline.



The large, fully-equipped kitchen has everything you need—from all large appliances and utensils to a coffee maker, a toaster and more—to prepare a festive meal or a light snack during your stay. A dining area near the living room provides additional seating for guests. The upper deck is furnished with a barbecue grill, perfect for hosting get-togethers or a romantic dinner.



Enjoy a restful night’s sleep in the master bedroom, which is located on the upper level. A California King bed and a walk-in closet give you an abundance space and add to the comfort of our stay at Ho’o Maluhia. The spacious ensuite bathroom features a custom shower with a dual head and a bench dual-head shower and bench, which create a spa-like experience. A peekaboo window with a privacy curtain can be opened, allowing you to view the majestic sunset during your shower. Upstairs you’ll find a cozy bonus room that’s furnished with a twin trundle bed, making the perfect sleeping space for kids or single adults. A half-bathroom provides additional convenience and comfort. Venture downstairs at Ho’o Maluhia and you’ll find two guest bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom. For your ultimate privacy and enjoyment, one of the two guest rooms comes with its own outdoor shower and private outdoor breakfast nook.



Coastline views are at an abundance from south Ali’i Drive and run for miles. Relax on the upper and lower lanais of this gorgeous home, enjoy a barbecue with friends and family or take a swim in the newly-plastered private swimming pool, while enjoying the beauty of the ocean in perfect view.



Located above Kailua-Kona Village at an elevation of 700 feet, Ho’o Maluhia offers warmth and sunshine by day and temperate mountain breezes by night. The prevailing trade winds from the west over the ocean and the mountain breezes from the east create refreshing breezes for an idyllic stay. You'll never be at a loss for adventure and fun while staying at Ho’o Maluhia. A few miles down the shoreline you’ll find Kahalu’u Beach State Park, a hub for the Hawaiian Sea Turtle. The Keauhou Bay area offers ocean access, scuba diving, and sailing, catamaran, fishing charters, sea kayaking, and outrigger canoeing.



Conveniently located near downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu'ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.



Ho’o Maluhia is conveniently located, and a wonderful home base to explore the many wonders of Hawaii including Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory, coffee and macadamia nut farms, artist communities, and more.



In an effort to provide our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii made the decision to merge with Elite Pacific. As a result of the recent change, our excellent customer reviews no longer appear online. However, we will continue to go above and beyond for our wonderful guests, by creating an unrivaled experience.



TA-022-569-1648-01



STVR-19-365043 / NUC-19-1732



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835140)