76-6246 Alii Dr #172 Kona Bali Kai

Kona Bali Kai - Kona Bali Kai on the mauka side of Alii Drive with easy access to town. Unfurnished, neat and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath with washer & dryer. Pool and BBQ available by ocean side.



No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1450.00 plus tax and utilities. Includes water.



6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.



Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.



(RLNE5875622)