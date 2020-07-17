All apartments in Holualoa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

76-6246 Alii Dr #172 Kona Bali Kai

76-6246 Alii Drive · (808) 329-5300 ext. 5261
Location

76-6246 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Holualoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 76-6246 Alii Dr #172 Kona Bali Kai · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Kona Bali Kai - Kona Bali Kai on the mauka side of Alii Drive with easy access to town. Unfurnished, neat and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath with washer & dryer. Pool and BBQ available by ocean side.

No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1450.00 plus tax and utilities. Includes water.

6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.

Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

