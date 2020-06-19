76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B

Amenities
Walking distance to Alii Drive Plumeria #B - Property Id: 295293
Short walk to Alii Drive - Plumeria Road
76-6168 PLUMERIA RD - #B Kailua Kona, HI, 96740
Description
Scheduled to be completed by 6/10/2020
This brand new 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a lovely local neighborhood is close to Alii Drive with walking distance to the beach. Centrally located with a new neighborhood park for fun family recreation.
Large fenced yard with a child/ pet friendly grass area with fruit trees.
$2100 + GET
First Island Realty, LLC.
RB 20737
75-6082 Alii Drive, Suite A
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
808.930.3610
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295293
Property Id 295293
(RLNE5837443)