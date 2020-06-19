All apartments in Holualoa
Find more places like 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holualoa, HI
/
76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B

76-6168 Plumeria Road · (808) 930-3610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holualoa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

76-6168 Plumeria Road, Holualoa, HI 96740
Holualoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to Alii Drive Plumeria #B - Property Id: 295293

Short walk to Alii Drive - Plumeria Road
76-6168 PLUMERIA RD - #B Kailua Kona, HI, 96740

Description
Scheduled to be completed by 6/10/2020
This brand new 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a lovely local neighborhood is close to Alii Drive with walking distance to the beach. Centrally located with a new neighborhood park for fun family recreation.

Large fenced yard with a child/ pet friendly grass area with fruit trees.

$2100 + GET

First Island Realty, LLC.
RB 20737
75-6082 Alii Drive, Suite A
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
808.930.3610
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295293
Property Id 295293

(RLNE5837443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B have any available units?
76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B have?
Some of 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B offer parking?
No, 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B have a pool?
No, 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B have accessible units?
No, 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holualoa 2 BedroomsHolualoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holualoa 3 BedroomsHolualoa Apartments with Balcony
Holualoa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waikoloa Village, HIHilo, HI
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HIKalaoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity