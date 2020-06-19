76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walking distance to Alii Drive Plumeria #B - Property Id: 295293



Short walk to Alii Drive - Plumeria Road

76-6168 PLUMERIA RD - #B Kailua Kona, HI, 96740



Description

Scheduled to be completed by 6/10/2020

This brand new 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a lovely local neighborhood is close to Alii Drive with walking distance to the beach. Centrally located with a new neighborhood park for fun family recreation.



Large fenced yard with a child/ pet friendly grass area with fruit trees.



$2100 + GET



First Island Realty, LLC.

RB 20737

75-6082 Alii Drive, Suite A

Kailua Kona, HI 96740

808.930.3610

