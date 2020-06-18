All apartments in Holualoa
75-652 Hualalai Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

75-652 Hualalai Rd

75-652 Hualalai Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

75-652 Hualalai Road, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 75-652 Hualalai Rd · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Private Luxury Home w/Central AC, Pool & Spa, Sunset & Ocean Views, Ali'i Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Dream-like ocean views, breathtaking sunsets and a stunning infinity pool with spa await you at this brand-new luxury residence. The home’s 2,800 square feet of indoor space and 1,200 square feet of lanai space create ideal island surroundings for groups of eight to 10 guests, and with four en suite bedrooms and a powder room, you will enjoy absolute privacy.

Relaxing is easy after a day at the beach in the great room equipped with soaring ceilings, a 75-inch flat-screen television, an abundance of inviting seating, and disappearing Sapele mahogany pocket doors that allow a seamless flow to an outdoor paradise. The fully equipped kitchen includes a six-burner commercial-style cooktop with integrated griddle, a 48-inch refrigerator with filtered water, ice maker and an ultra-quiet dishwasher.

Throughout the home, you will find many elegant details such as 8-foot doors, Sapele mahogany trim, hand-set travertine flooring, sophisticated lighting, spa-like bathrooms, state-of-the-art Samsung flat-screen televisions and spacious walk-in closets in all bedrooms.

Romance tempts you from the grand master suite, boasting a king-size bed, a lanai with pool and ocean views, and decadent extras such as an opulent bed-adjacent tub and a heavenly outdoor shower. The second ocean-view master features its own king-size bed and lanai access, as well as an en suite bath with its own private outdoor shower. Guests of the third bedroom will also enjoy a king bed, a private garden lanai and a luxurious en suite bath with standard and rain shower heads in the walk-in shower. The fourth bedroom offers the unexpected surprise of king-size bunk beds, along with another beautifully appointed en suite bathroom and private garden oasis lanai.  

The home’s main lanai extends to the heated infinity pool with integrated spa. Overlooking the pool and ocean, an outdoor kitchen including custom beautifully built furniture provides guests with another excellent option for meals at home. Expansive grassy areas are the perfect place to lounge and unwind in paradise.

Situated at a comfortable 800-foot elevation, this one-of-a-kind residence on the Big Island lies just two miles from endless dining and shopping possibilities in Kailua-Kona town. Breathtaking beaches such as Magic Sands/White Sands are nearby, along with countless options for snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, and stand-up paddling. Hiking, golf, coffee and macadamia nut plantation tours, as well as historic Holualoa with its charming galleries and cafes are all a conveniently accessed by a short drive.

The welcoming warm finishes and modern inspired Hawaiian-style charm of this home will have you wishing you could stay forever.

TA: 165-919-2320-01
STVR-19-363821 / NUC-19-1512

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-652 Hualalai Rd have any available units?
75-652 Hualalai Rd has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-652 Hualalai Rd have?
Some of 75-652 Hualalai Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-652 Hualalai Rd currently offering any rent specials?
75-652 Hualalai Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-652 Hualalai Rd pet-friendly?
No, 75-652 Hualalai Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 75-652 Hualalai Rd offer parking?
No, 75-652 Hualalai Rd does not offer parking.
Does 75-652 Hualalai Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-652 Hualalai Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-652 Hualalai Rd have a pool?
Yes, 75-652 Hualalai Rd has a pool.
Does 75-652 Hualalai Rd have accessible units?
No, 75-652 Hualalai Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 75-652 Hualalai Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75-652 Hualalai Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 75-652 Hualalai Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-652 Hualalai Rd has units with air conditioning.
