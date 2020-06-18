75-652 Hualalai Rd

Amenities

Private Luxury Home w/Central AC, Pool & Spa, Sunset & Ocean Views, Ali'i Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Dream-like ocean views, breathtaking sunsets and a stunning infinity pool with spa await you at this brand-new luxury residence. The home’s 2,800 square feet of indoor space and 1,200 square feet of lanai space create ideal island surroundings for groups of eight to 10 guests, and with four en suite bedrooms and a powder room, you will enjoy absolute privacy.



Relaxing is easy after a day at the beach in the great room equipped with soaring ceilings, a 75-inch flat-screen television, an abundance of inviting seating, and disappearing Sapele mahogany pocket doors that allow a seamless flow to an outdoor paradise. The fully equipped kitchen includes a six-burner commercial-style cooktop with integrated griddle, a 48-inch refrigerator with filtered water, ice maker and an ultra-quiet dishwasher.



Throughout the home, you will find many elegant details such as 8-foot doors, Sapele mahogany trim, hand-set travertine flooring, sophisticated lighting, spa-like bathrooms, state-of-the-art Samsung flat-screen televisions and spacious walk-in closets in all bedrooms.



Romance tempts you from the grand master suite, boasting a king-size bed, a lanai with pool and ocean views, and decadent extras such as an opulent bed-adjacent tub and a heavenly outdoor shower. The second ocean-view master features its own king-size bed and lanai access, as well as an en suite bath with its own private outdoor shower. Guests of the third bedroom will also enjoy a king bed, a private garden lanai and a luxurious en suite bath with standard and rain shower heads in the walk-in shower. The fourth bedroom offers the unexpected surprise of king-size bunk beds, along with another beautifully appointed en suite bathroom and private garden oasis lanai.



The home’s main lanai extends to the heated infinity pool with integrated spa. Overlooking the pool and ocean, an outdoor kitchen including custom beautifully built furniture provides guests with another excellent option for meals at home. Expansive grassy areas are the perfect place to lounge and unwind in paradise.



Situated at a comfortable 800-foot elevation, this one-of-a-kind residence on the Big Island lies just two miles from endless dining and shopping possibilities in Kailua-Kona town. Breathtaking beaches such as Magic Sands/White Sands are nearby, along with countless options for snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, and stand-up paddling. Hiking, golf, coffee and macadamia nut plantation tours, as well as historic Holualoa with its charming galleries and cafes are all a conveniently accessed by a short drive.



The welcoming warm finishes and modern inspired Hawaiian-style charm of this home will have you wishing you could stay forever.



No Pets Allowed



