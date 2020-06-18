75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays. Christmas reservations must check out by 10AM on Dec. 27 and New Year's reservations can check in on Dec. 27 or after for a week. There is a 14 night minimum to book both Christmas and New Year's.***



In the resort setting of Kona by the Sea, unit #124 is located in the historic Ali’i Dr. district, in downtown Kailua-Kona. This fantastic location offers amazing shops and restaurants and is “the place to be” when visiting the Big Island of Hawaii! This first floor, ocean front, corner unit condo offers fabulous ocean and incredible sunset views. Come relax and unwind while you watch the waves and feel the warmth of the tropical Hawaiian sunshine.



This luxury two bedroom, two bath condo is fully and comfortably furnished with ample seating, a cozy kitchen and all the comforts of home. Come and enjoy the spacious living space with a flat screen TV and all the modern technological advances. Feast your eyes on the amazing ocean views from almost every room in the house! The master bedroom sports a comfortable king sized bed with a spacious seating area. The large window and sliding glass door gives the room an open and extremely light feel. The second bedroom has a queen size bed and is as appealing as the master. The view from the second bedroom will take your breath away! There is lots of closet space, a washer and dryer, covered parking and central air conditioning that will keep you comfortable on the hot Kona days. The beautiful lanai has a dining table and chairs and overlooks a grassy area, with swaying palm trees and an incredible view of the turquoise blue ocean waves.



The resort at Kona by the Sea is a wonderful place to stay and is a very convenient location. Enjoy all the resort amenities! Fronting a magnificent rocky shoreline, this resort features a pool, jet spa, outdoor barbeque grill and a sandy cove where you can sunbathe, watch the waves and unwind in the shade under the coconut trees. Visit the apparel shop, play golf, or go snorkeling! There is so much to see and do at this magnificent resort!



Another perk of this fabulous location is the proximity to White Sands Beach and Honl’s Beach. White Sands Beach is located in the La’aloa Beach County Park. These are famous beaches that are a must see for visitors to Kona. Both beaches are a favorite spot for body boarding!



Come enjoy all that the Big Island of Hawaii has to offer! Relax, play, shop, dine….. anything your heart desires!



A/C Notes: Central A/C. One thermostat located in center of condo by kitchen.



No Pets Allowed



