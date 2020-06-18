All apartments in Holualoa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124

75-6106 Alii Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays. Christmas reservations must check out by 10AM on Dec. 27 and New Year's reservations can check in on Dec. 27 or after for a week. There is a 14 night minimum to book both Christmas and New Year's.***

In the resort setting of Kona by the Sea, unit #124 is located in the historic Ali’i Dr. district, in downtown Kailua-Kona.  This fantastic location offers amazing shops and restaurants and is “the place to be” when visiting the Big Island of Hawaii!  This first floor, ocean front, corner unit condo offers fabulous ocean and incredible sunset views.  Come relax and unwind while you watch the waves and feel the warmth of the tropical Hawaiian sunshine.
 
This luxury two bedroom, two bath condo is fully and comfortably furnished with ample seating, a cozy kitchen and all the comforts of home.  Come and enjoy the spacious living space with a flat screen TV and all the modern technological advances.  Feast your eyes on the amazing ocean views from almost every room in the house!  The master bedroom sports a comfortable king sized bed with a spacious seating area.  The large window and sliding glass door gives the room an open and extremely light feel.  The second bedroom has a queen size bed and is as appealing as the master.  The view from the second bedroom will take your breath away!  There is lots of closet space, a washer and dryer, covered parking and central air conditioning that will keep you comfortable on the hot Kona days.  The beautiful lanai has a dining table and chairs and overlooks a grassy area, with swaying palm trees and an incredible view of the turquoise blue ocean waves. 
 
The resort at Kona by the Sea is a wonderful place to stay and is a very convenient location.  Enjoy all the resort amenities!  Fronting a magnificent rocky shoreline, this resort features a pool, jet spa, outdoor barbeque grill and a sandy cove where you can sunbathe, watch the waves and unwind in the shade under the coconut trees.  Visit the apparel shop, play golf, or go snorkeling!  There is so much to see and do at this magnificent resort!
 
Another perk of this fabulous location is the proximity to White Sands Beach and Honl’s Beach. White Sands Beach is located in the La’aloa Beach County Park.  These are famous beaches that are a must see for visitors to Kona.  Both beaches are a favorite spot for body boarding! 
 
Come enjoy all that the Big Island of Hawaii has to offer!  Relax, play, shop, dine….. anything your heart desires!  

TA-156-948-4800-02
STVR-19-357157

A/C Notes: Central A/C. One thermostat located in center of condo by kitchen.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 have any available units?
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 have?
Some of 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 currently offering any rent specials?
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 pet-friendly?
No, 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 offer parking?
Yes, 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 does offer parking.
Does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 have a pool?
Yes, 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 has a pool.
Does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 have accessible units?
No, 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 does not have accessible units.
Does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124 has units with air conditioning.
