75-6016 Alii Dr. #336

on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill some paid utils furnished

2 B/R, 2 BA, Oceanview unit - Nicely furnished, well maintained, 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with great ocean views. Pool & large barbecue area; assigned parking, laundry facility in unit and access to ocean directly in front.



Monthly Rent $2300.00 + 4.712%GE Tax. Water and Trash included.

6 Month Minimum Lease Required

No Pets, No Smoking

Turnkey



Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.



Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact Sarah #808.339.3649 to get property address and showing times available.



ALL applicants over the age of 18 must apply with a separate application via our website. There is a $25.00 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee per individual over the age of 18. Application fee is ONLY accepted by exact cash brought into my local office with photo ID or if located off island you may mail to the address above with photo ID.

Qualified tenants should have all of the following:



1. A CLEAR CREDIT RECORD -- score of 600 or higher considered acceptable.



3. SUFFICIENT INCOME -- Please submit pay stubs or earning statements. If you are self employed or retired, we may require copies of two years tax returns, bank statements or other documentation to verify your current financial situation. Please note that most properties require that applicant combined net income is at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent amount.



4. GOOD RENTAL REFERENCES - be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history, as well as contact information for your rental references.



5. PHOTO IDENTIFICATION -- copies of the identification MUST be attached to the completed application for each individual over the age of 18 prior to any application processing.



No Pets Allowed



