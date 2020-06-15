All apartments in Holualoa
75-6016 Alii Dr. #336

75-6016 Alii Drive · (808) 339-3649
Location

75-6016 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-6016 Alii Dr. #336 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2 B/R, 2 BA, Oceanview unit - Nicely furnished, well maintained, 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with great ocean views. Pool & large barbecue area; assigned parking, laundry facility in unit and access to ocean directly in front.

Monthly Rent $2300.00 + 4.712%GE Tax. Water and Trash included.
6 Month Minimum Lease Required
No Pets, No Smoking
Turnkey

Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.

To apply online please visit our web-site at: www.whpmkona.com
West Hawaii Property Management
74-5565 Luhia St.
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact Sarah #808.339.3649 to get property address and showing times available.

ALL applicants over the age of 18 must apply with a separate application via our website. There is a $25.00 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee per individual over the age of 18. Application fee is ONLY accepted by exact cash brought into my local office with photo ID or if located off island you may mail to the address above with photo ID.
Qualified tenants should have all of the following:

1. A CLEAR CREDIT RECORD -- score of 600 or higher considered acceptable.

3. SUFFICIENT INCOME -- Please submit pay stubs or earning statements. If you are self employed or retired, we may require copies of two years tax returns, bank statements or other documentation to verify your current financial situation. Please note that most properties require that applicant combined net income is at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent amount.

4. GOOD RENTAL REFERENCES - be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history, as well as contact information for your rental references.

5. PHOTO IDENTIFICATION -- copies of the identification MUST be attached to the completed application for each individual over the age of 18 prior to any application processing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

