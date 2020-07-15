15-1692 9th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 09/01/20 'ohana house available September 1!!!



No pets please.

As you enter the house the living room looks out to a huge yard that is fully fenced and has a gazebo with outdoor seating and BBQ grill. The living room flows into the kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the cool comfort of AC. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, oven/gas stove, dishwasher, food pantry, pots and pans, dishes and more.

On one side of the house is the master suite with walk in closet and its own bathroom. Has its own AC. Sliding door leading out to the Lanai.

On the other side of the house are two bedrooms. One room has a queen size bed and desk, the other has bunk beds and a tv. There is also a full bathroom.

A washer and dryer is located in the covered garage. This is shared with back house. Owner residence located on the back of the property.

