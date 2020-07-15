All apartments in Hawaiian Paradise Park
15-1692 9th Ave

15-1692 9th Avenue · (808) 896-0383
Location

15-1692 9th Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI 96749
Keaau Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 09/01/20 'ohana house available September 1!!! - Property Id: 276442

No pets please.
As you enter the house the living room looks out to a huge yard that is fully fenced and has a gazebo with outdoor seating and BBQ grill. The living room flows into the kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the cool comfort of AC. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, oven/gas stove, dishwasher, food pantry, pots and pans, dishes and more.
On one side of the house is the master suite with walk in closet and its own bathroom. Has its own AC. Sliding door leading out to the Lanai.
On the other side of the house are two bedrooms. One room has a queen size bed and desk, the other has bunk beds and a tv. There is also a full bathroom.
A washer and dryer is located in the covered garage. This is shared with back house. Owner residence located on the back of the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276442
Property Id 276442

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5930378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-1692 9th Ave have any available units?
15-1692 9th Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15-1692 9th Ave have?
Some of 15-1692 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15-1692 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15-1692 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-1692 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15-1692 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Does 15-1692 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15-1692 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 15-1692 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15-1692 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-1692 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 15-1692 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15-1692 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 15-1692 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15-1692 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15-1692 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15-1692 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15-1692 9th Ave has units with air conditioning.
