Hawaiian Beaches, HI
15-2778 Awa St.
Last updated June 11 2020

15-2778 Awa St.

15-2778 Awa Street · (808) 769-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hawaiian Beaches
3 Bedrooms
Location

15-2778 Awa Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI 96778
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a bonus room with an outdoor deck. Located in Hawaiian Shores subdivision. Washer and dryer hookups available inside house. Yard service is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, water, phone, cable, and internet.
Pets negotiable

If interested, please fill out an online application at: www.equitypmusa.com.
There is no fee to fill out an online application. However if you want to move forward with leasing, then a $35 application fee would apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

