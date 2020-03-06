66-303 haleiwa rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO!



If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai. Stunning Views!



No buildings to walk around, No stairs to climb, and no-hassle! Count your steps to a beautiful sandy beach and blue ocean!



There are two buildings on this property and this unit is located on the bottom floor, in the Beachfront building away from the sounds of traffic so that all you hear are the sounds of the ocean.



Newly remodeled unit with A/C in the bedroom w/ attached bath. Up to 2 guests can enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished living and kitchen area with WiFi. You never have to leave this beachfront condo to feel as though you have been to the beach!



The unit has been completely remodeled and you will find bamboo floors throughout the condo. The kitchen has a beautiful granite countertop, new fridge, and stove, microwave, and is basically fully furnished for all your cooking needs. You can enjoy the newly remodeled bathroom with a marble shower. Bed and bath linens are provided along with Beach towels, and beach chairs.



Set your worries aside and enjoy a breathtaking view of the panoramic tropical ocean and majestic sunsets, which can be seen from your couch, on your lanai, or at tables near the BBQ grill on the manicured lawn. Also enjoy watching turtles on the beach and snorkeling, or surfing in the clear ocean outside your door. You can sit and enjoy the serene ocean or take a brief walk along the beach park, and boat harbor to find surf spots, souvenir shops, fine restaurants, and more in the Historic Town of Haleiwa.



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED:

We are located just minutes away from some of the worlds greatest beaches and surf spots(Pipeline, Sunset, Waimea Bay). In the winter months (October-March), you can check out the big wave surf competition next door (Triple Crown Surf).



This is also a non-smoking unit. No pets allowed by you are your guests



If you are looking for the truly Hawaiian experience away from the business of life, then you have found the ideal getaway! You pay monthly taxes and a one-time cleaning fee of $125.00.