All apartments in Haleiwa
Find more places like 66-303 haleiwa rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haleiwa, HI
/
66-303 haleiwa rd
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:41 AM

66-303 haleiwa rd

66-303 Hale'iwa Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Haleiwa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI 96712
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO!

If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai. Stunning Views!

No buildings to walk around, No stairs to climb, and no-hassle! Count your steps to a beautiful sandy beach and blue ocean!

There are two buildings on this property and this unit is located on the bottom floor, in the Beachfront building away from the sounds of traffic so that all you hear are the sounds of the ocean.

Newly remodeled unit with A/C in the bedroom w/ attached bath. Up to 2 guests can enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished living and kitchen area with WiFi. You never have to leave this beachfront condo to feel as though you have been to the beach!

The unit has been completely remodeled and you will find bamboo floors throughout the condo. The kitchen has a beautiful granite countertop, new fridge, and stove, microwave, and is basically fully furnished for all your cooking needs. You can enjoy the newly remodeled bathroom with a marble shower. Bed and bath linens are provided along with Beach towels, and beach chairs.

Set your worries aside and enjoy a breathtaking view of the panoramic tropical ocean and majestic sunsets, which can be seen from your couch, on your lanai, or at tables near the BBQ grill on the manicured lawn. Also enjoy watching turtles on the beach and snorkeling, or surfing in the clear ocean outside your door. You can sit and enjoy the serene ocean or take a brief walk along the beach park, and boat harbor to find surf spots, souvenir shops, fine restaurants, and more in the Historic Town of Haleiwa.

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED:
We are located just minutes away from some of the worlds greatest beaches and surf spots(Pipeline, Sunset, Waimea Bay). In the winter months (October-March), you can check out the big wave surf competition next door (Triple Crown Surf).

This is also a non-smoking unit. No pets allowed by you are your guests

If you are looking for the truly Hawaiian experience away from the business of life, then you have found the ideal getaway! You pay monthly taxes and a one-time cleaning fee of $125.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66-303 haleiwa rd have any available units?
66-303 haleiwa rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66-303 haleiwa rd have?
Some of 66-303 haleiwa rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66-303 haleiwa rd currently offering any rent specials?
66-303 haleiwa rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66-303 haleiwa rd pet-friendly?
No, 66-303 haleiwa rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haleiwa.
Does 66-303 haleiwa rd offer parking?
No, 66-303 haleiwa rd does not offer parking.
Does 66-303 haleiwa rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66-303 haleiwa rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66-303 haleiwa rd have a pool?
No, 66-303 haleiwa rd does not have a pool.
Does 66-303 haleiwa rd have accessible units?
No, 66-303 haleiwa rd does not have accessible units.
Does 66-303 haleiwa rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 66-303 haleiwa rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66-303 haleiwa rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 66-303 haleiwa rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 66-303 haleiwa rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Haleiwa 1 BedroomsHaleiwa 3 Bedrooms
Haleiwa Apartments with Parking
Haleiwa Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity