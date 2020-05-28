All apartments in Ewa Gentry
91-565 Kaakina St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:26 PM

91-565 Kaakina St

91-565 Kaakina Street · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-565 Kaakina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 19

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A beautiful must see 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single home in Ewa Beach. The home sits in the culdesac in quiet Ewa Gentry. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. The home features wood laminate and title flooring thoroughout. Large living and dining rooms, walk-in master closet, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Perfect for military personnel and working professionals. Within close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, short drive to the beach, and more! Pets allowed, maxium 2, not excedding 50 pounds. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-565 Kaakina St have any available units?
91-565 Kaakina St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-565 Kaakina St have?
Some of 91-565 Kaakina St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-565 Kaakina St currently offering any rent specials?
91-565 Kaakina St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-565 Kaakina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-565 Kaakina St is pet friendly.
Does 91-565 Kaakina St offer parking?
Yes, 91-565 Kaakina St does offer parking.
Does 91-565 Kaakina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-565 Kaakina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-565 Kaakina St have a pool?
Yes, 91-565 Kaakina St has a pool.
Does 91-565 Kaakina St have accessible units?
No, 91-565 Kaakina St does not have accessible units.
Does 91-565 Kaakina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-565 Kaakina St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-565 Kaakina St have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-565 Kaakina St does not have units with air conditioning.
