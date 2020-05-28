91-565 Kaakina St

Amenities

A beautiful must see 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single home in Ewa Beach. The home sits in the culdesac in quiet Ewa Gentry. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. The home features wood laminate and title flooring thoroughout. Large living and dining rooms, walk-in master closet, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Perfect for military personnel and working professionals. Within close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, short drive to the beach, and more! Pets allowed, maxium 2, not excedding 50 pounds. Tenant responsible for all utilities.