91-485 Kuhialoko Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher. Spacious Master Bedroom with split A/C, Walk-In closet, laundry chute, with a balcony overlooking the Golf Course. Large spacious yard. Additional workshop room downstairs. Full use of Ewa Gentry Assoc. community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. Tenant to pay all utilities. NO pets or smoking allowed. Application fee: $25 per adult. Cashier's check or money order. Renters Insurance is required.