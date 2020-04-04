All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Find more places like 91-485 Kuhialoko Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ewa Gentry, HI
/
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:35 AM

91-485 Kuhialoko Street

91-485 Kuhialoko Street · (808) 488-2553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ewa Gentry
See all
Ewa
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher. Spacious Master Bedroom with split A/C, Walk-In closet, laundry chute, with a balcony overlooking the Golf Course. Large spacious yard. Additional workshop room downstairs. Full use of Ewa Gentry Assoc. community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. Tenant to pay all utilities. NO pets or smoking allowed. Application fee: $25 per adult. Cashier's check or money order. Renters Insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street have any available units?
91-485 Kuhialoko Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street have?
Some of 91-485 Kuhialoko Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-485 Kuhialoko Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-485 Kuhialoko Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-485 Kuhialoko Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-485 Kuhialoko Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-485 Kuhialoko Street does offer parking.
Does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-485 Kuhialoko Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street have a pool?
Yes, 91-485 Kuhialoko Street has a pool.
Does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street have accessible units?
No, 91-485 Kuhialoko Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-485 Kuhialoko Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-485 Kuhialoko Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-485 Kuhialoko Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-485 Kuhialoko Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ewa Gentry 1 BedroomsEwa Gentry 2 Bedrooms
Ewa Gentry 3 BedroomsEwa Gentry Apartments with Balcony
Ewa Gentry Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ewa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity