Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:24 PM

91-340 Hoolu Pl

91-340 Hoolu Place · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$3,895

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2667 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground. Featuring a 2 car garagem, tile as well as wood laminate floor throughout, open floor plan, AC, formal dining room, family room, loft, and more! Unit has a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, as well as a washer and dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Owner is willing to consider 1 pet less with no weight restriction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-340 Hoolu Pl have any available units?
91-340 Hoolu Pl has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-340 Hoolu Pl have?
Some of 91-340 Hoolu Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-340 Hoolu Pl currently offering any rent specials?
91-340 Hoolu Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-340 Hoolu Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-340 Hoolu Pl is pet friendly.
Does 91-340 Hoolu Pl offer parking?
Yes, 91-340 Hoolu Pl offers parking.
Does 91-340 Hoolu Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-340 Hoolu Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-340 Hoolu Pl have a pool?
No, 91-340 Hoolu Pl does not have a pool.
Does 91-340 Hoolu Pl have accessible units?
No, 91-340 Hoolu Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 91-340 Hoolu Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-340 Hoolu Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-340 Hoolu Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-340 Hoolu Pl has units with air conditioning.
