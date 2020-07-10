91-340 Hoolu Pl

Amenities
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground. Featuring a 2 car garagem, tile as well as wood laminate floor throughout, open floor plan, AC, formal dining room, family room, loft, and more! Unit has a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, as well as a washer and dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Owner is willing to consider 1 pet less with no weight restriction.