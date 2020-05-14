Amenities
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624
Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020
VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pg1X7UhIbRo&authuser=0
DESCRIPTION: Bright and airy, top floor corner unit. Window A/C and ceiling fans to stay cool. New carpet, reglazed bathtubs. Conveniently located near the complex entrance, pool and BBQ area, and nearby shops, parks and schools. Extra storage in the carport.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type:Townhouse
Interior Area: 811 sf
Lanai Area: 60 sf
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Air Conditioner
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave/Hood
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer
Flooring Type: Carpet/Sheet Vinyl
BUILDING FEATURES:
Site Manager
Guest Parking
Pool and BBQ
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Months Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renters Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $50 (Only one applicant needed per household)
HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223
(RLNE5286431)