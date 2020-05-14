All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I

91-290 Hanapouli Circle · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624
Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pg1X7UhIbRo&authuser=0

DESCRIPTION: Bright and airy, top floor corner unit. Window A/C and ceiling fans to stay cool. New carpet, reglazed bathtubs. Conveniently located near the complex entrance, pool and BBQ area, and nearby shops, parks and schools. Extra storage in the carport.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type:Townhouse
Interior Area: 811 sf
Lanai Area: 60 sf
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Air Conditioner
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave/Hood
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer
Flooring Type: Carpet/Sheet Vinyl

BUILDING FEATURES:
Site Manager
Guest Parking
Pool and BBQ

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Months Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renters Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $50 (Only one applicant needed per household)

HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223

(RLNE5286431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I have any available units?
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I have?
Some of 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I currently offering any rent specials?
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I pet-friendly?
No, 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I offer parking?
Yes, 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I does offer parking.
Does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I have a pool?
Yes, 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I has a pool.
Does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I have accessible units?
No, 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I does not have accessible units.
Does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I has units with air conditioning.
