Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624

Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020



VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pg1X7UhIbRo&authuser=0



DESCRIPTION: Bright and airy, top floor corner unit. Window A/C and ceiling fans to stay cool. New carpet, reglazed bathtubs. Conveniently located near the complex entrance, pool and BBQ area, and nearby shops, parks and schools. Extra storage in the carport.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type:Townhouse

Interior Area: 811 sf

Lanai Area: 60 sf

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Air Conditioner

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Microwave/Hood

Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer

Flooring Type: Carpet/Sheet Vinyl



BUILDING FEATURES:

Site Manager

Guest Parking

Pool and BBQ



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Months Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renters Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $50 (Only one applicant needed per household)



HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223



(RLNE5286431)