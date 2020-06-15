91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R

Amenities

For Rent - Fresh & Bright 1 bed, 1 bath Condo w/1 assigned parking stall | Sun Rise - Fresh and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs corner unit located in Sun Rise. This home has just undergone fresh improvements. Conveniently located near Ka Makana Ali'i Mall, bus routes, grocery stores and restaurants. Dont miss out on this great opportunity to rent a move in ready home in one of Ewa's most popular neighborhoods.

Monthly Rent: $1650.00

Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash

All other items are the tenants responsibility

Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease

No Smoking / No Pets/ One (1) Assigned parking Stall #91

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1



We ask that you reference property cmi7964 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)



To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



(RLNE5621342)