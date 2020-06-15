All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Find more places like 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ewa Gentry, HI
/
91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R

91-261 Hanapouli Circle · (808) 837-5211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ewa Gentry
See all
Ewa
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

91-261 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
For Rent - Fresh & Bright 1 bed, 1 bath Condo w/1 assigned parking stall | Sun Rise - Fresh and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs corner unit located in Sun Rise. This home has just undergone fresh improvements. Conveniently located near Ka Makana Ali'i Mall, bus routes, grocery stores and restaurants. Dont miss out on this great opportunity to rent a move in ready home in one of Ewa's most popular neighborhoods.
____________________________________________________________________________

Monthly Rent: $1650.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenants responsibility
Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / No Pets/ One (1) Assigned parking Stall #91
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

We ask that you reference property cmi7964 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R have any available units?
91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R currently offering any rent specials?
91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R pet-friendly?
No, 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R offer parking?
Yes, 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R does offer parking.
Does 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R have a pool?
No, 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R does not have a pool.
Does 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R have accessible units?
No, 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R does not have accessible units.
Does 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ewa Gentry 1 BedroomsEwa Gentry 2 Bedrooms
Ewa Gentry 3 BedroomsEwa Gentry Apartments with Balcony
Ewa Gentry Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ewa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity