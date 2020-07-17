All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Last updated July 17 2020

91-1183 Pekau St

91-1183 Pekau Street · No Longer Available
Location

91-1183 Pekau Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.
Total living area size measures 1526 sq ft
Window Coverings - Wood blinds

Real Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Corian kitchen countertops, recessed lighting
Stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, (Dishwasher has the stainless steel liner as well)
9 Foot Ceiling throughout
Each Bedroom has a walk in closet.
Marble countertop in master bathroom
Large Master bedroom (Ca King bed fits in Master bedroom)
Dual sinks in master bath with large stand up shower. Tile Ceramic flooring in bath and kitchen.
Upgraded carpet, floors, inside paint, appliances and cabinets.
Wood laminate flooring in entry way and .5 bath.
Living room is wired for surround sound.
Central AC with air filter, new complete AC system March 2020
Large 3 bedroom/2.5 bath at end of quiet cul-de-sac in Ewa Gentry
Roofed patio, solar water and solar electric, central A/C
Beautifully landscaped yard with palms trees throughout. The yard is also surrounded by a solid 6 foot fence and or zero lot line which provides a secure space for children to play and for privacy. 2 car garage
Located in a cul de sac
Solar Hot water and 6 Solar Electric Panels. Solar Electric doesn’t cover the full bill but it gets down on the electric bill to about average of $250 a month.
Other features include wood laminate flooring, central air conditioning, landscaped, ceiling fans, window coverings, and all appliances
Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ewa Gentry, this home is in the award winning Holomua Elementary School District and is close to shopping and public transportation.

https://www.oneteamrealtyllc.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

