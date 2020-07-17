91-1183 Pekau St

Amenities

Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.

Total living area size measures 1526 sq ft

Window Coverings - Wood blinds



Real Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Corian kitchen countertops, recessed lighting

Stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, (Dishwasher has the stainless steel liner as well)

9 Foot Ceiling throughout

Each Bedroom has a walk in closet.

Marble countertop in master bathroom

Large Master bedroom (Ca King bed fits in Master bedroom)

Dual sinks in master bath with large stand up shower. Tile Ceramic flooring in bath and kitchen.

Upgraded carpet, floors, inside paint, appliances and cabinets.

Wood laminate flooring in entry way and .5 bath.

Living room is wired for surround sound.

Central AC with air filter, new complete AC system March 2020

Large 3 bedroom/2.5 bath at end of quiet cul-de-sac in Ewa Gentry

Roofed patio, solar water and solar electric, central A/C

Beautifully landscaped yard with palms trees throughout. The yard is also surrounded by a solid 6 foot fence and or zero lot line which provides a secure space for children to play and for privacy. 2 car garage

Located in a cul de sac

Solar Hot water and 6 Solar Electric Panels. Solar Electric doesn’t cover the full bill but it gets down on the electric bill to about average of $250 a month.

Other features include wood laminate flooring, central air conditioning, landscaped, ceiling fans, window coverings, and all appliances

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ewa Gentry, this home is in the award winning Holomua Elementary School District and is close to shopping and public transportation.



No Pets Allowed



