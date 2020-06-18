91-1143 Kanela St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350



VIDEO TOUR:

https://youtu.be/XWVzRyFZ1SY



DESCRIPTION:



Beautiful Energy Efficient 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home tucked away in Ewa on a corner lot which provides privacy and features a large fenced yard! Close to Beaches, Shopping, Golf, Schools, Kamakana Ali’i, Dog Park/ Pool, Restaurants and more. Master Bedroom which also has walk in large closets.



LEASE RENT:

$3,100



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$3,100



HOME FEATURES:

Property Type: Single Family House

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

1,322 sq ft (Interior)

Parking: 2 Car Garage/Driveway

Flooring: Carpet, Tile



HOME FEATURES:

Oven/Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Microwave

Central AC



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

Trash

water



TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY:

Electricity



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

Pets Negotiable

Home Availability: Immediately

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renter’s Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



(RLNE5770626)