91-1143 Kanela St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

91-1143 Kanela St.

91-1143 Kanela Street · (808) 445-9223
Location

91-1143 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1143 Kanela St. · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1322 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350

VIDEO TOUR:
https://youtu.be/XWVzRyFZ1SY

DESCRIPTION:

Beautiful Energy Efficient 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home tucked away in Ewa on a corner lot which provides privacy and features a large fenced yard! Close to Beaches, Shopping, Golf, Schools, Kamakana Ali’i, Dog Park/ Pool, Restaurants and more. Master Bedroom which also has walk in large closets.

LEASE RENT:
$3,100

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$3,100

HOME FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family House
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
1,322 sq ft (Interior)
Parking: 2 Car Garage/Driveway
Flooring: Carpet, Tile

HOME FEATURES:
Oven/Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Microwave
Central AC

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Trash
water

TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY:
Electricity

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Home Availability: Immediately
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renter’s Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE5770626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

