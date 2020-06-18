91-1143 Kanela St.

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350
VIDEO TOUR:
https://youtu.be/XWVzRyFZ1SY
DESCRIPTION:
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home tucked away in Ewa on a corner lot which provides privacy and features a large fenced yard! Close to Beaches, Shopping, Golf, Schools, Kamakana Ali’i, Dog Park/ Pool, Restaurants and more. Master Bedroom which also has walk in large closets.
LEASE RENT:
$3,100
SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$3,100
HOME FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family House
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
1,322 sq ft (Interior)
Parking: 2 Car Garage/Driveway
Flooring: Carpet, Tile
HOME FEATURES:
Oven/Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Microwave
Central AC
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Trash
water
TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY:
Electricity
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Home Availability: Immediately
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renter’s Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223
(RLNE5770626)