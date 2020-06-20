91-1022 Kahiuka Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking the Coral Creek golf course. This is the perfect home for entertaining with the open concept indoor/outdoor living space. Features: upgraded kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, newer model central AC unit, ceiling fans, new windows, durable screens, security alarm, lanai, covered backyard patio that overlooks the golf course, and a fully fenced yard. All bedrooms located on the second floor. Master bedroom has a spacious open lanai with an amazing view of the golf course. Contact: (808) 636-7110 to schedule a showing. Dog is negotiable. No smoking. Tenant responsible to pay for utilities, security alarm, and yard service. Floors are in the process of being upgraded. First showing in first week of June.