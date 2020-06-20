All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Location

91-1022 Kahiuka Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking the Coral Creek golf course. This is the perfect home for entertaining with the open concept indoor/outdoor living space. Features: upgraded kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, newer model central AC unit, ceiling fans, new windows, durable screens, security alarm, lanai, covered backyard patio that overlooks the golf course, and a fully fenced yard. All bedrooms located on the second floor. Master bedroom has a spacious open lanai with an amazing view of the golf course. Contact: (808) 636-7110 to schedule a showing. Dog is negotiable. No smoking. Tenant responsible to pay for utilities, security alarm, and yard service. Floors are in the process of being upgraded. First showing in first week of June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street have any available units?
91-1022 Kahiuka Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street have?
Some of 91-1022 Kahiuka Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1022 Kahiuka Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1022 Kahiuka Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1022 Kahiuka Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1022 Kahiuka Street is pet friendly.
Does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1022 Kahiuka Street does offer parking.
Does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1022 Kahiuka Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street have a pool?
No, 91-1022 Kahiuka Street does not have a pool.
Does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1022 Kahiuka Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1022 Kahiuka Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1022 Kahiuka Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1022 Kahiuka Street has units with air conditioning.
